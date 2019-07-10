Boris Johnson Can Get A Brexit Deal Through Parliament, Says Michael Portillo

Boris Johnson has the political ability to get a Brexit deal similar to Theresa May's agreement through parliament, Tory grandee Michael Portillo told LBC.

Mr Portillo insists he's not a fan of the favourite to be the next Prime Minister, but believes his charm can help get a withdrawal agreement over the line.

Speaking to Nick Ferrari, he said: "The only way this Brexit thing can possibly be resolved is by negotiation in which charm is going to be the only weapon.

"I can just about imagine Boris sitting down with Varadkar, the Taoiseach, the Irish Prime Minister, over a bottle of whisky and sorting out the border.

"I can imagine Boris getting hold of around 20 MPs and getting them to vote for a Brexit deal - a Brexit deal that will probably look very much like Theresa May's Brexit deal, but the point is that Boris might be able to get it through.

Michael Portillo isn't a fan of Boris, but thinks he can get Brexit through parliament. Picture: LBC

"The thing about Boris... I'm not a fan of Boris, but when you're with him, you're with a celebrity. People like spending time with Boris.

"I can tell you that 20 Labour MPs, if they're invited into Downing Street by Boris, made a fuss off, they're with a celebrity, they're going to enjoy the moment. He's the guy who might just pull it off."

It's a fascinating look at what Mr Johnson is like - watch it at the top of the page.