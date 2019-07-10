Boris Johnson Can Get A Brexit Deal Through Parliament, Says Michael Portillo

10 July 2019, 08:40

Boris Johnson has the political ability to get a Brexit deal similar to Theresa May's agreement through parliament, Tory grandee Michael Portillo told LBC.

Mr Portillo insists he's not a fan of the favourite to be the next Prime Minister, but believes his charm can help get a withdrawal agreement over the line.

Speaking to Nick Ferrari, he said: "The only way this Brexit thing can possibly be resolved is by negotiation in which charm is going to be the only weapon.

"I can just about imagine Boris sitting down with Varadkar, the Taoiseach, the Irish Prime Minister, over a bottle of whisky and sorting out the border.

"I can imagine Boris getting hold of around 20 MPs and getting them to vote for a Brexit deal - a Brexit deal that will probably look very much like Theresa May's Brexit deal, but the point is that Boris might be able to get it through.

Michael Portillo isn't a fan of Boris, but thinks he can get Brexit through parliament
Michael Portillo isn't a fan of Boris, but thinks he can get Brexit through parliament. Picture: LBC

"The thing about Boris... I'm not a fan of Boris, but when you're with him, you're with a celebrity. People like spending time with Boris.

"I can tell you that 20 Labour MPs, if they're invited into Downing Street by Boris, made a fuss off, they're with a celebrity, they're going to enjoy the moment. He's the guy who might just pull it off."

It's a fascinating look at what Mr Johnson is like - watch it at the top of the page.

Comments

Loading...

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

Sir Kim Darroach (L) and former US Ambassador Lewis Lukens

Former Ambassador Says Sir Kim Darroch Was Just Doing His Job

1 day ago

Iain Dale was grilling Labour MP Mary Creagh

Iain Dale Points Out Labour MP Mary Creagh's Hypocrisy Over Unelected Prime Ministers

6 days ago

Iain Dale's Cross Question on LBC

Iain Dale's Cross Question: Watch In Full

7 days ago

LBC Latest

James O'Brien had lots to say about Boris Johnson and Jeremy Hunt

James O'Brien's Brutal Take On Boris Johnson And Jeremy Hunt

The Nigel Farage Show on LBC

The Nigel Farage Show On LBC: Watch From 6pm

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

James O'Brien's Instant Reaction To Sir Kim Darroch's Resignation
Tom Tugendhat was speaking to LBC's James O'Brien

Tom Tugendhat's "Refreshingly Blunt" Monologue On Diplomatic Cable Leak