Sajid Javid denies Boris Johnson broke Covid rules with No 10 Christmas party

By EJ Ward

Health Secretary Sajid Javid said that "all rules would have been followed" if there had been parties at Number 10 in the run-up to Christmas last year.

Questioned by LBC's Nick Ferrari about accusations reported in the Daily Mirror that the Prime Minister and Downing Street staff broke Covid rules by attending such gatherings, Mr Javid said: "I didn't attend, I don't know who attended these parties, but I don't even think there were parties that I'm aware of.

"But the point is, whether it's in Number 10 or any Government department, all rules would have been followed at all times...

"I don't think there's anything there."

The Mirror claims the PM made a speech at a leaving event amid the second Covid lockdown on 13 November and allowed a festive party to proceed on 18 December when London was in the grips of Tier 3 restrictions.

Pressed on the Mirror report, he said: "You're assuming that the news report you're referring to is accurate. I'm sure you would have come across inaccurate news reports in the past.

"All I can tell you is whatever happened in No 10, all rules would have been followed at all times."

In response to the report, a Downing Street spokeswoman said: "Covid rules have been followed at all times."

