Boris Johnson: I've Never Heard Of Naga Munchetty

1 October 2019, 10:20

Boris Johnson was forced to admit that he's never heard of Naga Munchetty after being asked if he backed her comments.

The BBC Breakfast host has been on the front pages of the newspapers after being reprimanded by BBC bosses for saying that a tweet by Donald Trump was racist.

But despite the press covering the story extensively, the coverage has gone over the head of the Prime Minister.

Nick Ferrari asked: "Did Naga Munchetty breach editorial guidelines at the BBC by calling Donald Trump a racist?"

Mr Johnson responded: "I so sorry, I just don't... I've never heard of Naga Munchetty."

Boris Johnson admitted he's not heard of Naga Munchetty
Boris Johnson admitted he's not heard of Naga Munchetty. Picture: LBC / PA

Turning to his team, he asked if any of them had heard of her and was embarrassed to see them all put their hands up.

Listeners couldn't believe he hadn't even heard of the BBC Breakfast presenter.

