Exclusive

Boris Johnson: I've Never Heard Of Naga Munchetty

Boris Johnson was forced to admit that he's never heard of Naga Munchetty after being asked if he backed her comments.

The BBC Breakfast host has been on the front pages of the newspapers after being reprimanded by BBC bosses for saying that a tweet by Donald Trump was racist.

But despite the press covering the story extensively, the coverage has gone over the head of the Prime Minister.

Nick Ferrari asked: "Did Naga Munchetty breach editorial guidelines at the BBC by calling Donald Trump a racist?"

Mr Johnson responded: "I so sorry, I just don't... I've never heard of Naga Munchetty."

Boris Johnson admitted he's not heard of Naga Munchetty. Picture: LBC / PA

Turning to his team, he asked if any of them had heard of her and was embarrassed to see them all put their hands up.

Listeners couldn't believe he hadn't even heard of the BBC Breakfast presenter.

Boris Johnson just got asked about Naga Munchetty and her comments about Donald Trump live on @lbc and he answered;



"I'm sorry I've no idea who that is".



His entire team then showed him up by indicating they did.



It's a complete car crash. — Alex Tiffin (@RespectIsVital) October 1, 2019

Boris Johnson having a mare this morning. Just been asked on LBC about Naga Munchetty and her remarks about Trump. He responded "I don't know who she is. @BBCNaga @BBCNews @LBC @ — malcolm shelbourne (@malcolmsh) October 1, 2019