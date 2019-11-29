Exclusive

Nick Ferrari challenges Boris Johnson over misrepresenting figures for new nurses

29 November 2019, 12:21

Nick Ferrari asked Boris Johnson why he keeps misrepresenting the number of new nurses he will introduce if the Conservatives win a majority.

The Prime Minister has consistently said there would be 50,000 more nurses if they remain in power, but people have pointed out that there would only be 31,000 new nurses. That was something that Nick put to him.

Nick asked him: "Why did you misrepresent the number of new nurses that would be achieved under a Conservative government?"

Mr Johnson insisted: "I didn't. It's 50,000 more nurses. Let me try to explain that because I understand the controversy about this.

"There are 19,000 that are currently in nursing at the moment and we thank them very much for what they do. The risk is that they will leave the profession. So we're putting in the funds now to make sure that they stay.

"There are a further 31,000 that we wish to recruit.

"What we are saying is that there will be a substantial increase from 280,000 to 330,000 nurses."

Boris Johnson tried to clarify his remarks on nurses
Boris Johnson tried to clarify his remarks on nurses. Picture: PA / LBC

Nick then pointed out: "So the new ones, 31,000. You've misrepresented the figures. They're not new are they?"

The Prime Minister admitted: "No, that's correct, what I said is more nurses."

Nick summed it up: "So you're retaining 19,000. And it's 31,000 new nurses."

Comments

Loading...

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

Robert Jenrick live on LBC

Housing Secretary hints he thinks HS2 should be cancelled

4 hours ago

Iain Dale interviews Robert Jenrick

Iain Dale Interviews: Robert Jenrick

19 hours ago

Michael Fallon and Siobhan Benita had to answer the caller's tricky question

LBC caller asks question to Iain Dale's panel that should be put to all politicians

1 day ago

LBC Latest

Boris Johnson mimics Nick Ferrari

What Boris Johnson's throat gesture live on LBC actually meant

Daily Mail owner snaps up i newspaper for £49.6m

Boris Johnson responded to claims he was frightened to appear on the Channel 4 debate

Boris Johnson explains why he refused to attend the Channel 4 debate

NatWest down: Online banking and mobile app fail on Black Friday