Exclusive

Boris Johnson's response to Nick Ferrari last year on if he would have another baby

29 February 2020, 18:12

This is the moment Nick Ferrari asked Boris Johnson whether he and partner Carrie Symonds were expecting a baby back in November.

The Prime Minister has announced he is engaged to Ms Symonds and she is expecting a baby in early summer.

But Nick was well ahead of the curve.

On 29th November during an episode of Ask Boris on LBC, Nick asked if might be expecting the patter of feet in Downing Street and another Johnson on the way.

The Prime Minister responded: "I don't think this is what the nation wants to hear. They want to hear how we're going to get Brexit done."

Watch the clip at the top of the page.

Boris Johnson in the LBC studio
Boris Johnson in the LBC studio. Picture: LBC

Mr Johnson, 55, and Miss Symonds, 31, made history as the first unmarried couple to officially live together in Downing Street when they moved in last year.

Ms Symonds, a conservationist and former Conservative Party communications chief, first found herself making headlines when she was romantically linked to Mr Johnson earlier in 2019.

