Boxers Barbers Ukraine Appeal - donate now

4 March 2022, 07:41

EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

Amid the crisis in Ukraine, one group of Nick Ferrari at Breakfast listeners could not help but do something to help.

Steven from Boxers Barbers in Wickford Essex called in on Thursday and spoke to Nick, explaining he planned to drive in a convoy of vehicles to the Polish border to hand out aid and supplies.

The ex-Armed Forces barber called Nick back on Friday to thank the listeners who had helped him set up his crowdfunded page.

Steve said he had been "overwhelmed" with the generosity of the public since he appeared on Nick's show.

We'll be following his journey as it gets underway so keep listening to LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast for the latest.

You can donate to the Boxers Barbers Ukraine Appeal here.

The Crowdfunder page says:

"As a result of humbling community support & generosity, we have three(so far)lorry loads of essential supplies, including hundreds of nappies, (more detail of other goods here). "

"Lorries are arranged and a group of willing drivers are on standby to head across Europe to Poland on this mission.  We urgently want to deliver these goods to the Ukrainian people.  

"We’re hoping to smash our target to cover the operational costs to get this convoy on the road and to the people who are in need of these essential supplies.  

"We’re a community of people from Wickford, led by Steve from Boxers Barbers, who have joined together to make this happen.  A huge thank you for your support."

More Nick Ferrari

See more More Nick Ferrari

'Find your geiger counter': Caller near Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant shaken by 'nuts' Russian attack

'Find your geiger counter': Caller near Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant shaken by Russian attack
Nick Ferrari and Dominic Raab clashed over smart prisons

'No bars and prisoners called residents': Nick Ferrari blasts Raab over soft prisons

Markov said Putin wants to install a new government in Ukraine

Putin's former spokesman tries to claim Russia's invasion of Ukraine is a 'liberation'

Inna Sovsun spoke to LBC this morning

Twins became orphans on the first day of their lives, Ukrainian MP says

Roman Abramovich has attempted to step back from the daily running of Chelsea

Abramovich should sell Chelsea after refusing to condemn Putin invasion, ex-minister says

The Defence Secretary told LBC he wasn't afraid of Putin

'I'm not afraid of Putin': Defence Sec says Ukraine no-fly zone would lead to all-out war

Commanders will be held accountable for any war crimes, Raab said.

Russian commanders who commit war crimes 'face twilight years behind bars,' Raab warns

The Shadow Defence Secretary was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

'Civilian casualties will rise', stark warning of Putin's 'weapons of serious destruction'

A caller told Nick how terrified he was about the Russian invasion. (stock photo right)

Terrified caller stuck in Kharkiv tells of fear on Ukrainian frontline

President Vladimir Putin says Russia will conduct a military operation in eastern Ukraine.

'Why would they stop him now?': Nick Ferrari grills minister over 'pointless' sanctions

Liz Truss has said English teams should boycott the Champions League final.

Truss tells English teams to boycott Champions League final over Russia crisis

Kate Garraway urged people to keep fighting as she works to help her husband Derek

'Don't give up': Kate Garraway reveals struggle for husband's care and calls for reform

Nick said Boris Johnson’s decision to lift Covid rules is the right call

Nick Ferrari Says: Boris is right, Freedom Day is a moment of “national pride"

SUV drivers are 'offsetting' climate benefits of electric cars, activist claims

SUV drivers 'offsetting' eco benefits of electric cars, activist claims

Nick Ferrari blasted reported plans to keep the passenger locator form

'What the hell's going on?': Minister fumbles over new Covid rules for travellers

Nick slammed the minister over the Tories being the party of low taxation

'You're no longer the party of low tax': Nick Ferrari blasts Govt using own figures

More Nick Ferrari

See more More Nick Ferrari

No10 has apologised to Buckingham Palace

No10 says sorry to the Queen after lockdown-breaking party night before Philip's funeral
Tesco Chairman John Allan CBE

LBC Exclusive: Tesco Chairman says stores 'coping well' after Brexit
An eco-activist has vowed that her jail time has only increased her determination

'Whatever it takes': Freed eco activist vows to carry on protests after leaving jail
The Security Minister was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Minister refuses to admit if taxpayers are funding Duke of York's security
The minister backed Boris Johnson as the country's leader.

'Boris is the best leader for Britain': Minister backs PM amid Tory calls for him to go
The former Tory MP was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Boris Johnson is 'poisoning the brand of the Conservative Party', Portillo says

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

Iain Dale: Vladimir Putin does not represent the Russian people

Iain Dale: Vladimir Putin does not represent the Russian people

14 hours ago

Kyivan residents have told LBC about living under Putin's strikes

'Who knows what will be next': Kyiv pair speak of surviving in the eye of Putin's storm

1 day ago

Russia-Ukraine conflict is 'existential' for Vladimir Putin, commentator claims

Russia-Ukraine conflict is 'existential' for Vladimir Putin, commentator claims

2 days ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

EastEnders actor Jamie Borthwick had his driving ban cut to 56 days

EastEnders star's driving ban cut after lawyer claims he'd 'be recognised on public transport'
NHS scraps free flu jabs for millions

NHS scraps free flu jabs for over 50s and school children

The world's biggest plane, a symbol of national pride for Ukrainians, was destroyed in the fighting

World's biggest plane, An-225 Mryia, destroyed in attack on Hostomel airport
Labour candidate Paulette Hamilton

Labour candidate Paulette Hamilton wins Birmingham Erdington by-election
Russian tanks attacked the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant

Putin 'threatens safety of Europe' as Russians seize nuclear plant after setting it ablaze
Neighbour's say Mikhail Watford feared he was on Putin's hit list

Oligarch found dead in Surrey mansion 'feared he was on Putin's hit list'
Volodymyr Zelenskyy asked the Vladimir Putin to sit down with him at the negotiation table

Zelenskyy calls for talks after Putin claims Ukraine is using civilians as ‘human shields’
People gather at the Bandstand on Clapham Common on the first anniversary of the murder of Sarah Everard

Hundreds gather in Clapham Common to mark anniversary of Sarah Everard's death
ukraine queen

Queen gives 'generous donation' to Ukraine war victims as Covid recovery continues
'There'll be no assets to freeze' by time UK sanctions take effect, says lawyer

There'll be no cash assets to freeze by time UK sanctions take effect, says lawyer