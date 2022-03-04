Boxers Barbers Ukraine Appeal - donate now

By EJ Ward

Amid the crisis in Ukraine, one group of Nick Ferrari at Breakfast listeners could not help but do something to help.

Steven from Boxers Barbers in Wickford Essex called in on Thursday and spoke to Nick, explaining he planned to drive in a convoy of vehicles to the Polish border to hand out aid and supplies.

The ex-Armed Forces barber called Nick back on Friday to thank the listeners who had helped him set up his crowdfunded page.

Steve said he had been "overwhelmed" with the generosity of the public since he appeared on Nick's show.

We'll be following his journey as it gets underway so keep listening to LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast for the latest.

You can donate to the Boxers Barbers Ukraine Appeal here.

The Crowdfunder page says:

"As a result of humbling community support & generosity, we have three(so far)lorry loads of essential supplies, including hundreds of nappies, (more detail of other goods here). "

"Lorries are arranged and a group of willing drivers are on standby to head across Europe to Poland on this mission. We urgently want to deliver these goods to the Ukrainian people.

"We’re hoping to smash our target to cover the operational costs to get this convoy on the road and to the people who are in need of these essential supplies.

"We’re a community of people from Wickford, led by Steve from Boxers Barbers, who have joined together to make this happen. A huge thank you for your support."