A Brexit Deal Is Now More Likely Than Not, Matt Hancock Tells LBC

23 September 2019, 07:59 | Updated: 23 September 2019, 08:21

The Health Secretary has told LBC that the UK is now more likely than not to leave the EU with a deal.

Boris Johnson has insisted that Brexit would happen on 31st October whether or not he manages to secure a deal that can get through parliament.

However, speaking to Nick Ferrari, Matt Hancock said he expected the Prime Minister to strike that deal.

Nick Ferrari spoke to Health Secretary Matt Hancock
Picture: LBC

He said: "I think that it is more likely than not now that we will leave the EU on the 31st October with a deal.

"I think the penny is starting to drop on the continent that since they don't want a no-deal exit, the way to avoid the no-deal exit is for the EU to offer a deal that can get through parliament.

"Until now, we've had a lot of discussion on the EU side about the impact of no-deal for them. And for some EU countries, it is very significant.

"They can avoid that by making the concessions that are necessary."

