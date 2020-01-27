Britain's bravest cop tells Nick Ferrari how taser helped him fight off machete attacker

27 January 2020, 09:05 | Updated: 27 January 2020, 09:54

The police officer who fought off a thug who hacked at him six times with a machete told Nick Ferrari how his taser saved his life.

Muhammad Radwan was sentenced to 16 years after being found guilty of wounding with intent following the attack on PC Outten.

And speaking to Nick Ferrari, the constable explained how a routine travel stop escalated very quickly.

It's the perfect example of why Nick Ferrari ran his Time For Tasers campaign to secure ring-fenced funding for police forces to roll out tasers to more officers.

Earlier this month, Home Secretary Priti Patel announced a £10m fund from which police forces can bid to equip more officers with the devices.

PC Stuart Outten was left with severe injuries after the machete attack
PC Stuart Outten was left with severe injuries after the machete attack. Picture: Met Police / LBC

In the horrific footage, captured on body camera, and by passers-by Mr Outten can be seen trying to get Rodwan out of the car before he tries to drive off and a scuffle ensues. Rodwan punches the officer, who backs away when he sees the machete.

Rodwan throws it at PC Outten, slashing his head and leaving blood pouring from his wounds, but the brave cop still manages to direct orders to his colleague and fire his taser, subduing his attacker.

Asked if there was a moment he thought he might die, PC Outten said: "There was a point I was on all fours, blood was coming out of my head like a tap and I was thinking to myself, I'm in a little bit of trouble here.

"To the point where I was focusing on my breathing, thinking if I can slow my breathing, I can slow my heart rate, slow the blood loss and stop myself from passing out.

"So yes, there was a moment I thought that."

PC Outten fired his taser twice at Rodwan, despite being hit six times by the machete and was grateful to have the device.

He added: "Without that taser, I would be dead. I wouldn't be here talking to you now."

Watch his full remarkable interview at the top of the page.

Comments

Loading...

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

Iain Dale was left in tears by Terry's heartbreaking call

This heartbreaking call to Iain Dale ends in the most beautiful way

3 days ago

Iain Dale's incredibly moving monologue about bereavement

Iain Dale's incredibly moving monologue about bereavement

3 days ago

Iain Dale ties London Mayor candidate Shaun Bailey in knots

Iain Dale ties London Mayor candidate Shaun Bailey in knots

3 days ago

LBC Latest

Coronavirus may already be in UK - top doctor warns

Nick Ferrari with Arek Hersh outside the gates of Auschwitz

Auschwitz 75: Nick Ferrari shown around concentration camp by survivor

Woman dies in pub's lamington-eating contest in Australia

Meghan's father Thomas Markle vows to see Duchess of Sussex in court