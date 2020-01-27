Britain's bravest cop tells Nick Ferrari how taser helped him fight off machete attacker

The police officer who fought off a thug who hacked at him six times with a machete told Nick Ferrari how his taser saved his life.

Muhammad Radwan was sentenced to 16 years after being found guilty of wounding with intent following the attack on PC Outten.

And speaking to Nick Ferrari, the constable explained how a routine travel stop escalated very quickly.

It's the perfect example of why Nick Ferrari ran his Time For Tasers campaign to secure ring-fenced funding for police forces to roll out tasers to more officers.

Earlier this month, Home Secretary Priti Patel announced a £10m fund from which police forces can bid to equip more officers with the devices.

PC Stuart Outten was left with severe injuries after the machete attack. Picture: Met Police / LBC

In the horrific footage, captured on body camera, and by passers-by Mr Outten can be seen trying to get Rodwan out of the car before he tries to drive off and a scuffle ensues. Rodwan punches the officer, who backs away when he sees the machete.

Rodwan throws it at PC Outten, slashing his head and leaving blood pouring from his wounds, but the brave cop still manages to direct orders to his colleague and fire his taser, subduing his attacker.

Asked if there was a moment he thought he might die, PC Outten said: "There was a point I was on all fours, blood was coming out of my head like a tap and I was thinking to myself, I'm in a little bit of trouble here.

"To the point where I was focusing on my breathing, thinking if I can slow my breathing, I can slow my heart rate, slow the blood loss and stop myself from passing out.

"So yes, there was a moment I thought that."

PC Outten fired his taser twice at Rodwan, despite being hit six times by the machete and was grateful to have the device.

He added: "Without that taser, I would be dead. I wouldn't be here talking to you now."

