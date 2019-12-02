Builder tells Nick Ferrari he feels "suppressed" because he can't wolf whistle at women any more

Nick Ferrari was left shocked by a caller who told him that he feels "suppressed" because it's now illegal for him to even look at a woman.

Nick was discussing Nigel Farage's defence of Donald Trump's "locker room talk" and asked if people agreed with that in this day and age.

That was when Peter called in and what he said left listeners stunned.

He revealed: "I'm a builder. 10 years ago, if I saw a pretty girl, I'd wolf-whistle her and go 'Hello darling'. Because that's what I am. I'm a man."

Nick pointed out that doesn't mean he has to wolf-whistle at women and asked when he stopped shouting 'Hello darling at women'.

Peter responded: "When I realised it was becoming illegal. Because that's what it is now, you're not even allowed to look at a girl. I daren't even look at a girl now when I'm driving down the road. I'm a man.

"But now I'm scared to death in case I look at a girl the wrong way and she might report me for harassment.

"Today's man now feels suppressed, because we cannot even wink at a girl or smile at them. You feel intimidated.

Listeners were shocked by Peter's take on the modern world.

