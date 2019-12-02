Builder tells Nick Ferrari he feels "suppressed" because he can't wolf whistle at women any more

2 December 2019, 10:27 | Updated: 2 December 2019, 10:32

Nick Ferrari was left shocked by a caller who told him that he feels "suppressed" because it's now illegal for him to even look at a woman.

Nick was discussing Nigel Farage's defence of Donald Trump's "locker room talk" and asked if people agreed with that in this day and age.

That was when Peter called in and what he said left listeners stunned.

He revealed: "I'm a builder. 10 years ago, if I saw a pretty girl, I'd wolf-whistle her and go 'Hello darling'. Because that's what I am. I'm a man."

Nick pointed out that doesn't mean he has to wolf-whistle at women and asked when he stopped shouting 'Hello darling at women'.

Nick Ferrari couldn't believe what he was hearing from Peter
Nick Ferrari couldn't believe what he was hearing from Peter. Picture: LBC

Peter responded: "When I realised it was becoming illegal. Because that's what it is now, you're not even allowed to look at a girl. I daren't even look at a girl now when I'm driving down the road. I'm a man.

"But now I'm scared to death in case I look at a girl the wrong way and she might report me for harassment.

"Today's man now feels suppressed, because we cannot even wink at a girl or smile at them. You feel intimidated.

Listeners were shocked by Peter's take on the modern world.

Watch the remarkable call at the top of the page.

Comments

Loading...

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

Liam Fox tells Iain Dale what he'd like to say to Donald Trump

Liam Fox tells Iain Dale what he'd like to say to Donald Trump

20 hours ago

Barry Gardiner addresses why Jeremy Corbyn refused to apologise for anti-Semitism

Barry Gardiner addresses why Jeremy Corbyn refused to apologise for anti-Semitism

22 hours ago

Iain Dale's "favourite caller of all time" launches ferocious attack on Tories

Iain Dale's "favourite caller of all time" launches ferocious attack on Tories

23 hours ago

LBC Latest

A sweet gesture: Girl, 9, gives thank you notes and chocolates to police

Amazon takes action over Holocaust-themed Christmas decorations
Andy McDonald admitted his frustration at the South Western Railways strike

South Western Railway strike: Labour tell train company to 'give their heads a shake'
Nick Ferrari spoke to Justice Secretary Robert Buckland

We're looking again at hundreds of extremists, reveals Justice Secretary