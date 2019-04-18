Climate Change Protests: Business Owner Has Had To Sack Workers

As London reaches its fourth day of Extinction Rebellion protests, this business owner told Nick Ferrari that he'd had to sack fifteen drivers due to the London protests.

London is now in its fourth day of Extinction Rebellion protests and the impact has been huge; over 55 bus routes have been diverted, more than 340 arrests made and London's retail sector is claiming more than £12m has been lost in trade.

Protesters continue to block traffic at Marble Arch, Waterloo Bridge, Parliament Square and Oxford Circus, as they have done since early Monday morning.

The latest reports suggest that protesters were attempting to block Vauxhall Bridge too.

Matt, a caller in the transport industry, said that he'd had to "terminate" five drivers, and that today he would have to let go a further ten drivers as they couldn't make deliveries in central London.

The called revealed: "It's costing me money...The damage this is causing is unbelievable."

Picture: LBC & PA

Matt pointed out that during the London riots the Met had drafted in police officers from other areas, and he didn't comprehend why they hadn't done the same on this occasion.

The business owner was also frustrated by what he referred to as the London Mayor's apparent "support" of the protesters.

When Nick Ferrari asked Matt what he'd say to the protesters he said: "The people I'm terminating are going onto universal credit", indicating that society would now have to pay to support them.