Nick Ferrari asks Business Secretary if he backs PM in putting blame on care homes

By Adrian Sherling

Nick Ferrari asked Business Secretary Alok Sharma whether he backed the Prime Minister after he seemingly blamed care homes for the coronavirus crisis.

Boris Johnson said yesterday during a visit to Goole: “We discovered too many care homes didn’t really follow the procedures in the way that they could have but we’re learning lessons the whole time.

"Most important is to fund them properly, but we will also be looking at ways to make sure the care sector long term is properly organised and supported."

That has caused a lot of anger in the care sector, but Mr Sharma insisted the Prime Minister's comments have been misinterpreted.

Nick Ferrari quizzed Alok Sharma on the PM's comments. Picture: LBC

More to follow...