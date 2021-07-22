Business Secretary says Northern Ireland Protocol is 'not set in stone'

22 July 2021, 08:29

EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

Business Secretary says Northern Ireland Protocol is 'not set in stone' as he reveals the government would like to renegotiate with the EU.

Nick Ferrari challenged Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng over the Northern Ireland Protocol amid reports it could cause chaos at the border.

The UK and EU agreed the Northern Ireland Protocol in 2019, as part of the Brexit withdrawal agreement.

It prevents a hard border in Ireland by keeping Northern Ireland in the EU single market for goods.

The UK says its implementation has been "unbalanced" and is "unsustainable" in its current form.

"Why on earth did the United Kingdom sign it?" Nick asked.

Mr Kwarteng told LBC the deal which was struck always had the potential to be modified once it had been in place.

"We've reviewed the situation over the last few months and we think it could operate much more smoothly."

The Business Secretary said the government now wanted to "enter into a conversation with the EU" to make that happen.

"These things aren't set in stone," Mr Kwarteng told Nick.

The government said border checks on goods from Great Britain it signed up to in the 2019 Brexit divorce deal had proved unsustainable.

Brexit Minister Lord Frost said they risked harming business and were damaging the "fabric" of the UK.

Another layer of Brexit red tape associated with the Northern Ireland Protocol means health certificates on British sausages and mince are now required.

Nick then questioned the Business Secretary over the "lunacy" of some of the rules, which mean certain types of sandwiches require three different vets to sign off on them before they can enter the Republic of Ireland.

More Nick Ferrari

See more More Nick Ferrari

The 7-year-old was caught with the blade by teachers

Calls for mandatory knife crime education after 7-year-old caught with blade at school
Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng spoke to Nick Ferrari this morning

Business Secretary: Self-isolation rules to stay until August 16, despite pingdemic
Lord Coe spoke to LBC this morning on the eve of the Tokyo Olympics opening

Lord Coe responds after LBC highlights the public don't know names of Team GB stars
Nick Ferrari grilled the minister over 'pings' before weddings

Minister urges people to isolate when pinged ‘even if their wedding's the next day’
Nick asked the minister three times

Minister fails to answer Nick Ferrari's question three times

The ISU official was speaking to LBC

Border Force union chief says French frequently escort migrants to UK waters

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

Anna Soubry: Boris Johnson lies as easily as he takes breath

Anna Soubry: Boris Johnson lies as easily as he takes breath

11 hours ago

Cross Question with Iain Dale 21/07 | Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 21/07 | Watch again

17 hours ago

Cross Question with Iain Dale 20/07 | Watch Live from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 20/07 | Watch again

1 day ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

TOPSHOT-FOOTBALL-OLY-2020-2021-TOKYO-GBR-CHI

Tokyo Olympics: Social media teams 'banned from showing athletes taking the knee'
Police forces across the country are the latest to be affected by the 'pingdemic'.

Police response times affected by 'pingdemic' as staff told to self-isolate
Kentaro Kobayashi (seen on poster, left) is introduced in 2019 as a show director for the Olympics and Paralympics

Tokyo 2020: Olympics opening ceremony director sacked over 1998 Holocaust joke
Increasing numbers of people are being told to isolate as restrictions ease, sparking concerns over retail supply chains

‘Pingdemic’: Shops face increasing pressure to keep shelves stocked
Prince George is pictured sitting on a Land Rover Defender as a poignant tribute to the late duke, who had a passion for engineering

George's eighth birthday marked with picture that remembers Philip
A man has died following a stabbing in Brixton

Man arrested after fatal stabbing in south London

The former film producer and convicted rapist has pleaded not guilty to 11 counts of sexual assault

Harvey Weinstein pleads not guilty to sexual assault charges in LA
The Government has been under increasing pressure to give NHS staff a pay rise

'A bitter blow': Nurses criticise Government's 'shambolic' 3 per cent pay rise offer
Speak to Sadiq - Mayor of London answers your questions

Speak to Sadiq - Mayor of London answers your questions

Labour says it opposes proof of vaccination for access to venues every day

'Costly and impractical': Labour attacks PM's plans for Covid vaccine passports