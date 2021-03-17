Nick Ferrari urges the Business Secretary to give the NHS a pay rise

By EJ Ward

"Just give them some extra money," this is the moment Nick Ferrari urged the Business Secretary to support a pay rise for the NHS.

Yesterday, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said a 1% pay rise for NHS workers was an increase, not a cut.

Giving evidence to the Health Select Committee, he said that NHS workers had been "carved out" of the pay freeze in the rest of the public sector.

This led to LBC's Nick Ferrari confronting a Government Minister over the issue and urging him to take

Nick told Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng that nurses and other NHS staff were offered a 1% pay rise, but asked if more money could not be given to support the pay rise.

Mr Kwarteng replied: "So you will know, Nick, that the pay of the nurses is under a pay review. We’re going to look at what the findings of the pay review will be and I’m sure we’ll come to a reasonable decision."

After some discourse between the two Nick pointed out extra money had been found for other projects.

Urging the Minister to support the idea, Nick Ferrari said: "Just give them some extra money. You’ve just found a billion pounds for schools and hospitals and aqueducts."

Watch the whole exchange in the video at the top of the page.