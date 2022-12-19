Caller ‘fed up’ with explaining racism to white people after Clarkson 'hateful' column

By Madeleine Wilson

This frustrated caller tells Nick Ferrari that Meghan Markle is a "dignified" and "resilient" woman in the face of "extreme" racism.

Natalie from Enfield spoke to Nick Ferrari at Breakfast after Jeremy Clarkson has been blasted after "fantasising' about Meghan Markle being made to 'parade naked through the streets'.

In a column for The Sun, Clarkson stated Meghan used "vivid bedroom promises to turn [Harry] into a warrior of woke".He added of Meghan: "I hate her. Not like I hate Nicola Sturgeon or Rose West. I hate her on a cellular level.

The ex-Top Gear host also wrote that he despises the Duchess of Sussex "on a cellular level", referring to her as "A Woman Talking B*****ks".

Natalie told Nick that the article that Jeremy Clarkson had written was a "racist, cruel, misogynistic, hateful" speech piece.

She then went on to say: "This is just another tipping point in the British media.

"He's done this before and it's not my job as a woman of color to speak to convince people that what he said was racist.

"At the end of the day, I'm fed up with trying to explain to white people about racism.

"It's not my job to educate them."