'You've done a better job in two minutes than Keir Starmer did at PMQs'

By EJ Ward

Watch the call that led to Nick Ferrari telling an LBC listener he has "done a better job in a minute and a half than Keir Starmer did at Prime Minister's Questions yesterday."

At Wednesday's regular Prime Minister's Questions Boris Johnson said he made 'no apology' for 'moving heaven and earth' to get ventilators during the pandemic, after Sir James Dyson sent him personal text messages asking him to 'fix' tax changes in the latest lobbying row.

This led to Nick Ferrari asking does the PM have anything to apologise for?

John from Wakefield called in and said he thought the lobbying and sleaze concerns were "part of a wider issue in politics at the moment."

The caller then started to set out some of the issues which he saw as being part of this problem.

This led to Nick telling the caller "you've done a better job in a minute and a half than Keir Starmer did at Prime Minister's Questions yesterday."

"In two minutes I think you made a more persuasive argument than we've heard from the Labour Party in the last two months."

Watch the whole call in the video at the top of the page to see John's insightful points.