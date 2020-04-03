Caller tackles Jeremy Hunt over why UK didn't prepare for coronavirus

3 April 2020, 10:24

This LBC caller tackled Jeremy Hunt on why the UK didn't learn the lessons from Operation Cygnus and prepare for the coronavirus outbreak.

The government carried out Operation Cygnus to test the UK's readiness for a possible pandemic - and one of the conclusions was that the NHS does not have enough ventilators.

But despite this, a newspaper report claimed no action was taken, which has led to the country being under-prepared to fight the coronavirus outbreak.

LBC caller Mike challenged Mr Hunt, the Health Secretary at the time of Operation Cygnus, on why more action wasn't taken.

Mike asked: "Why was no action taken on the Cygnus report? Was it purely because it would cost too much money to implement it, so we just buried our head in the sand and hoped it wouldn't happen on our watch?"

Nick Ferrari was joined by Jeremy Hunt to answer listeners' questions
Nick Ferrari was joined by Jeremy Hunt to answer listeners' questions. Picture: LBC

Mr Hunt insisted the government made lots of preparations after the operation's report came out, responding: "The opposite was actually the case, Mike. We did a massive amount of work to prepare the NHS for this kind of situation.

"And I think we've seen over the last three weeks the incredible lengths the NHS has been able to go to.

"Perhaps the most important thing we discovered from that exercise is that we needed emergency powers to allow the government to act quickly and those have now sadly become law because of what we face.

"Internationally, the NHS was rated by an American thinktank as the second most-prepared system in the world for a pandemic. I think we have been very prepared.

"Of course that doesn't mean we've got everything right and the chair of the Health Select Committee, it's my job to hold the government to account."

Watch the moment at the top of the page.

Comments

Loading...

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

Iain Dale and comedian pay tribute to Edinburgh Fringe after "heartbreaking" cancellation

Iain Dale and comedian pay tribute to Edinburgh Fringe after "heartbreaking" cancellation

1 day ago

Heartbroken caller begs Brits to obey advice 2 hours after mother's death

Heartbroken caller begs Brits to obey advice 2 hours after mother's death

5 days ago

Coronavirus: NHS nurse left seething after spotting social distancing rules being ignored

Coronavirus: NHS nurse left seething after spotting social distancing rules being ignored

6 days ago

LBC Latest

Coronavirus: Chinese billionaire donates medical supplies to NHS
Lord Blunkett was critical of Derbyshire police

Former Home Secretary Lord Blunkett criticises heavy-handed police
The UK death toll for coronavirus is slowly rising

UK Coronavirus deaths: How many have died so far?

Care home resident's heartwarming appeal for his carers to get PPE

Care home resident's heartwarming appeal for his carers to get PPE