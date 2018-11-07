Listeners Loved This Caller's Honest Assessment Of Why Young Men Carry Knives

7 November 2018, 10:15 | Updated: 7 November 2018, 10:30

This caller gave Nick Ferrari a brutally honest account of why more and more young men in London are carrying knives.

Five men have been fatally stabbed in London this week as the wave of knife crime continues in the capital.

Ella called from Hackney to discuss the rise in murders and said the lower classes of society feel that they can earn more respect on the streets than they can by getting a job.

Nick Ferrari listening to this fascinating call from Ella
Nick Ferrari listening to this fascinating call from Ella. Picture: LBC

One listener labelled Ella was called the "caller of the year".

More to follow...

Comments

Loading...

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

Iain Dale spoke to Dr James D. Boys

The Biggest Threat To Donald Trump... And It's Not From A Democrat

1 day ago

Iain Dale Arron Banks

CEO of Leave.EU Categorically Denies Russian Funding

5 days ago

James Brokenshire Lance Forman

Is This How To Solve The Housing Crisis?

5 days ago