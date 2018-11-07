Listeners Loved This Caller's Honest Assessment Of Why Young Men Carry Knives

This caller gave Nick Ferrari a brutally honest account of why more and more young men in London are carrying knives.

Five men have been fatally stabbed in London this week as the wave of knife crime continues in the capital.

Ella called from Hackney to discuss the rise in murders and said the lower classes of society feel that they can earn more respect on the streets than they can by getting a job.

Nick Ferrari listening to this fascinating call from Ella. Picture: LBC

One listener labelled Ella was called the "caller of the year".

Best caller of the year so far to @LBC is Ella from Hackney.



She called it right. She made me realise just how out of touch we all really are with inner-city poverty. — 👈🏻Kool Keith (@KeithAnorak) November 7, 2018

More to follow...