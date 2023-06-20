Cancer sufferer, 29, needs to raise 'intimidating' sum for lifesaving treatment

Cancer sufferer, 29, shares her story with Nick Ferrari

By Grace Parsons

Megan McClay, who is suffering from a rare cancer, told Nick Ferrari about her efforts to raise money for treatment that is yet to be approved by the NHS.

Megan in Norfolk told Nick Ferrari at Breakfast about her efforts to fundraise prolonging life treatment after being diagnosed with a rare cancer called ocular melanoma.

Ocular melanoma affects around five in one million adults and is a form of eye cancer that develops in the cells that produce pigment. Megan shared with Nick that the cancer has also "metastasised" to her liver.

The treatment costs an "intimidating amount" and despite having approval from NICE to go ahead with the treatment, Megan told Nick it is yet to be approved by the NHS.

Nick told Megan that he wanted to do "anything he can to help raise fund". If you would like to support Megan you can make a donation to her Just Giving page.

Megan McClay is suffering from ocular melanoma. Picture: Social Media

The Head of Policy at Macmillan Cancer Support Minesh Patel also joined Nick later in the show to discuss cancer delays in the UK.

Macmillan has called on the government to take "immediate action". Mr Patel said that cancer treatment delays are at an all-time high but says with the right action, "we can turn this around".

Mr Patel went on to say: "This can be reversed if we act now. So, if we start investing in the right numbers of training places for nurses and doctors in the years to come we can be sure that we're future proofing our cancer work force so that we've got the right numbers of staff.

"The government need to act now and take this problem seriously."

