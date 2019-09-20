Caption Competition: Put Your Funny Caption To This David Cameron Picture

20 September 2019, 07:53 | Updated: 20 September 2019, 07:59

What is your caption for this picture of Nick Ferrari and David Cameron?
What is your caption for this picture of Nick Ferrari and David Cameron? Picture: PA

Nick Ferrari wants to know what your funniest caption is for this remarkable photo from his interview with David Cameron.

The former Prime Minister visited LBC this week for an in-depth interview ahead of the release of his book On The Record.

And photographer Stefan Rousseau took this incredible picture of the two of them from the interview.

Nick wants your funniest caption for the image. Leave them in the comments below.

Comments

Loading...

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

Cross Question with Iain Dale: 18 September 2019

Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch In Full

1 day ago

Dame Louise Casey was live on LBC with Iain Dale

Homeless Woman Lays Into Dame Louise Casey Over Big Sleepout Stunt

2 days ago

Jeffrey Archer's Snap Election Prediction

Great Britain Could End Up Consisting Of England And Wales, Says Jeffrey Archer In Detailed Snap Election Prediction

9 days ago

LBC Latest

Nick Ferrari had a row with two callers over Justin Trudeau's blackface

Nick Ferrari Rows With Liberal Caller Who Defends Justin Trudeau's Blackface

Thomas Cook shares plunge 20% as it confirms £200m cash demand
Tom Swarbrick thinks Brexit won't happen for three years

Tom Swarbrick Predicts Brexit Won't Be Completed For Another Three Years

Global Climate Strike: Millions across the world call for urgent action on climate change