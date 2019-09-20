Caption Competition: Put Your Funny Caption To This David Cameron Picture

What is your caption for this picture of Nick Ferrari and David Cameron? Picture: PA

Nick Ferrari wants to know what your funniest caption is for this remarkable photo from his interview with David Cameron.

The former Prime Minister visited LBC this week for an in-depth interview ahead of the release of his book On The Record.

And photographer Stefan Rousseau took this incredible picture of the two of them from the interview.

Nick wants your funniest caption for the image. Leave them in the comments below.