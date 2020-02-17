Caroline Flack: "It's not the media's fault she was, sadly, suicidal," reporter says

17 February 2020, 09:13

This showbiz reporter said that the media were in no way to blame for Caroline Flack's death and instead were her friends and protected her.

Showbiz reporter Sarah-Louise Robertson said while she acknowledged this was an emotionally charged time, she did not agree with the petition started in Caroline Flack's name to introduce stricter laws around press conduct.

This was after the 40-year-old Love Island presenter was found dead in her north east London home on Saturday having taken her own life, her family confirmed.

"I think people blaming the press, dog-piling on to journalists, is lazy, it's wrong, it's naive," Ms Robertson said, "calling journalists murderers, saying they've got blood on their hands... it's not only hypocritical, two wrongs do not make a right."

"Caroline was a pro in the sense of celebrity, she recognised the need for press," she said, "not only that, but many editors and journalists were her friends. She'd go to lunch, she'd go to dinners with them, she knew that they had jobs to do.

"They protected her, there are things that the public will never ever ever hear because they kept it out of the media because they liked Caroline.

"I just think it's hypocritical for people to attack those very people who - some of them were friends with Caroline," she said, "it's not the media's fault Caroline was sadly, very sadly, suicidal and depressed."

