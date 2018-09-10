Nick Ferrari Takes On Union Leader Who Wants A 4-Day Working Week

Nick Ferrari challenges the Deputy General Secretary over the idea of giving workers 4-day weeks.

Paul Nowak from the Trades Union Congress said that 4 out of 5 people surveyed backed the proposals to give workers a short working week.

But Nick began to press the union leader when he pointed out that the survey was only taken by workers.

"This would be like asking school pupils if they didn't want to do homework," Nick said.

"Did you ask employers?"

When Mr Nowak replied that they hadn't, he asked: "Wouldn't that have been a good idea?"

Nick Ferrari presses TUC leader over 4-day working week. Picture: LBC

Mr Nowak's comments follow from the TUC leader Frances O'Grady said that advances in technology mean a four-day week is a realistic goal for most people by the end of the century.

"I believe that in this century we can win a four-day working week, with decent pay for everyone," she said.

"It’s time to share the wealth from new technology, not allow those at the top to grab it for themselves."