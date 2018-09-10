Nick Ferrari Takes On Union Leader Who Wants A 4-Day Working Week

10 September 2018, 13:31

Nick Ferrari challenges the Deputy General Secretary over the idea of giving workers 4-day weeks.

Paul Nowak from the Trades Union Congress said that 4 out of 5 people surveyed backed the proposals to give workers a short working week.

But Nick began to press the union leader when he pointed out that the survey was only taken by workers.

"This would be like asking school pupils if they didn't want to do homework," Nick said.

"Did you ask employers?"

When Mr Nowak replied that they hadn't, he asked: "Wouldn't that have been a good idea?"

Nick Ferrari
Nick Ferrari presses TUC leader over 4-day working week. Picture: LBC

Mr Nowak's comments follow from the TUC leader Frances O'Grady said that advances in technology mean a four-day week is a realistic goal for most people by the end of the century.

"I believe that in this century we can win a four-day working week, with decent pay for everyone," she said.

"It’s time to share the wealth from new technology, not allow those at the top to grab it for themselves."

Comments

Loading...

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

Cross Question With Iain Dale

Cross Question With Iain Dale: The New Debate Podcast From LBC

3 days ago

UKIP Official Admits He Would "Consider His Position" If Tommy Robinson Joined The Party

UKIP Official Admits He'd "Consider His Position" If Tommy Robinson Joined The Party

3 days ago

Labour's Peer Tells Brexiteer NOT To Vote Labour

Labour's Peer Tells Brexiteer NOT To Vote Labour

4 days ago