Introducing Nick Ferrari's Check Out Check-Up

By EJ Ward

Amid concerns over a cost of living crisis, and with 'Awful April' on the way, Nick Ferrari introduced the Check Out Check-Up.

Each week one of the Nick Ferrari at Breakfast team will be dispatched to one of the big four supermarkets and buy the same products.

The prices, and any changes, will be recorded on the LBC website, so make sure to check back every week to see how you might be hit by the cost of living crisis.

Nick's new feature comes just after a 5.4% hike in inflation, driven by pricier food and clothes.

With Brits set to see the costs of their gas and electricity increase at the same time the £20 Universal Credit uplift has been slashed.

The cost of living crisis has left 2.5 ­million families unable to pay household bills, including mortgages, rent and energy.

According to consumer watchdog Which? research, numbers who have fallen behind with at least one payment soared by almost 50% from 1.7 million since December.

One in seven on lower incomes of less than £21,000 were the hardest hit, the study found.

Rocketing energy and grocery costs were the main reasons for missing bills and 51% said they had cut back on heating homes and using domestic appliances to save money.

On Thursday, one of Nick Ferrari's team bought the following essential items:

Box of cornflakes (500g) – 60p

Tin of baked beans – 32p

Tub of spread – 85p

Jar of instant coffee (100g) – 75p

Six granny smith apples - £1.60

Bag of fusilli pasta (500g) – 70p

Double pint of milk – 89p

Half a dozen eggs – 89p

Chicken breasts (650g/3 breasts) - £3.75

Fish fingers (10) - £1.20

Family pack of crisps (6) – 77p

Loaf of white bread – 59p

Total = £12.91