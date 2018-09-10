Children's Commissioner Calls On Parents To Take Action On Fortnite Addiction

The Children's Commissioner has called on parents to put their phones away to stop their kids' addiction to Fortnite.

Fortnite has become one of the most successful games in the world, attracting over 40m players. The game, which is free but in which players can download cosmetic items, involves 100 people from around the world fighting each other, with the aim of being the last man standing.

One expert told LBC that players are weeing in bottles to allow themselves to play for longer without a break.

Anne Longfield, who is responsible for promoting and protecting the rights of children to the government, told LBC that this addiction needs to be stopped - and said house rules can play a part.

Speaking to Nick Ferrari, she said: "I don't want kids to be playing Fortnite all the time, obviously.

"The more that parents can find the energy in the evenings to have lots of stuff that includes all the children and one doesn't drift off and spend two hours in their bedroom.

"Having house rules sounds a bit like it's out of the 50s, but it can work.

"For example, everyone putting their phone in a box, parents included.

"When I talk to children about screens, they say what about their parents looking at their phones all the time? They hear something beep and they check their emails.

"Not having phones in bedrooms, having certain screen-free days, it's starting to try to give a bit of space for life without it.

"I keen for parents and schools to take a greater lead in this themselves."

