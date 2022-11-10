Christopher Biggins will hand in his Jungle crown if Matt Hancock wins I'm a Celeb, he tells LBC

10 November 2022, 10:27 | Updated: 10 November 2022, 10:29

By Abbie Reynolds

2007's 'King of the Jungle' Christopher Biggins says he doesn't think Matt Hancock "will get a look in" at winning I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here and says if Mr Hancock does he'll be sending his own crown back.

Last night Matt Hancock made his first appearance on ITV's I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here, Pantomine Legend Christopher Biggins, who was crowned King of the Jungle in 2007, joined Nick Ferrari at Breakfast to weigh in on the controversy of the former Health Secretary entering the jungle.

Christopher Biggins says if Matt Hancock had asked for his advice before going into the reality TV show he would have told him: "Don't be so stupid! Don't even think about going in there, it's going to be a nightmare for you."

"It is wonderful television it is probably the best booking that ITV has ever done. You know the ratings are going sky high!"

He told Nick he even left a dinner party just to watch Matt Hancock's I'm A Celeb debut, "it was extraordinary" he added.

After watching the MP, the television presenter and pantomime legend said: "He is so stupid and egotistical and he just thinks he is being wonderful - he will now be voted in for every trial that happens from now on."

Mr Biggins said if he was one of Mr Hancock's fellow contestants he'd be "furious" that the former Health Secretary was in there.

Nick suggested the possibility that the British public may grow to like Matt Hancock. "I don't think so, he comes with so much baggage that is the problem," came Christopher Biggins's reply.

"It's just appalling and there he is a politician earning eighty-four thousand, whatever it is a year, going and reportedly making a lot of money to be in this television show, which is disgraceful!"

The previous reality show's King predicts Babatunde Aleshe, Jill Scott and Mike Tindall will be the final three.

"Matt, I don't think will get a look in, if he becomes King of the Jungle I'm sending my crown back."

