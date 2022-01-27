'It's sad Brits are not proud of Churchill now': Israeli ambassador says UK should remember history

27 January 2022, 11:08 | Updated: 27 January 2022, 11:25

Israel's ambassador lamented how Churchill is viewed by some in Britain
Israel's ambassador lamented how Churchill is viewed by some in Britain. Picture: Alamy

By Megan Hinton

It is "very sad" that Brits "are not proud of Churchill anymore", the Israeli ambassador has told LBC as she highlighted the importance of remembering Nazi atrocities on Holocaust Memorial Day.

Tzipi Hotovely explained the importance of teaching children from an early age about the Holocaust, stating Britain should proudly remember "the brave people that were willing to fight the pure evil".

Speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast she said: "When it comes to teenagers that are able to understand where hate can lead us, it is very very important to really get back to the history.

"And I think this country had a glorious fight in the Nazi regime, should maybe be in the front line of education about where hate can take us and about resilience when you are fighting this whole regime.

"And I think the fact that some people are not proud of Churchill anymore, this is a very sad thing because you need to be proud of your legacy for fighting the Nazi regime and being one of the very few there that were part of the brave people that were willing to fight the pure evil."

Churchill's actions have come under increasing scrutiny in recent years as some academics look to draw more attention to controversies during his life and his statue was defaced during a Black Lives Matter protest in 2020.

Read more: Holocaust Memorial Day 2022: UK remembers victims of genocide

The ambassador added: "I think that this is part of the history of this country and you should be proud of it and also the fact that many Jews were refugees in this country.

"Very soon I am going to visit the Jewish museum, I am going to see the kids transport [a ploy to remove children vulnerable to the Nazi regime from Europe], all of the kids that were saved by very generous people in this country that gave them a shelter. So altogether I think those are chapters in the history of both this country and the Jewish people and the establishment of Israel, these are things all together that should be studied in a very clear way."

Read more: 'Britain needs to get back to work': Minister defends Universal Credit crackdown

Read more: Hero driver accused of murder reveals how he tried to save Maida Vale stabbing victim

Mrs Hotovely said she was "shocked" when she experienced her first encounter of in-person anti-Semitism on the streets of London.

When asked if she was disappointed with the level of anti-Semitism in the UK, the ambassador replied: "The British Government are doing all they can to fight it, to make sure people will be taken to court, for committing hate crimes.

"But there are somethings that are still so strange to me... and this is why I am so happy the Education Secretary is addressing problems like anti-Semitism on campuses.

"The fact that some Jewish students do not feel secure when they go to get their degrees, this is something that in every free society, we need to make sure everyone can go on campus and feel good about it."

She added "nothing is more important" that getting a Holocaust memorial in London.

Today marks Holocaust Memorial Day, where people across the world come together to remember the six million Jews murdered during the Holocaust.

The memorial day, which takes place on January 27 each year, marks the anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp, the largest Nazi death camp, in 1945.

It is also used as a day to remember the millions killed in subsequent genocides since the Holocaust including in Cambodia, Rwanda, Bosnia and Darfur.

At 8pm, people across the UK are being asked to "Light the Darkness" by lighting candles and safely putting them in their windows to remember those "who were murdered for who they were" and to "stand against prejudice and hatred today".

More Nick Ferrari

See more More Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari speaks to Sir Lloyd Dorfman

'Sitting at home in your bedroom won't advance your career': Travelex founder rails at WFH

The Foreign Secretary was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

'What's the difference between a Russian invasion and incursion?' Nick grills minister

Exclusive
Julian Richer appeared on Nick Ferrari at Breakfast on Wednesday.

Business leader and former Tory donor 'couldn't believe you could buy access to ministers'

Exclusive
Cycling laws are due to change, years after the Charlie Alliston case

Killer cyclists face prosecution under historic new law welcomed by campaigners

Cyclist doesn't use cycle lanes 'because they're stupid'

Nick Ferrari attacks cyclist who doesn't use cycle lanes 'because they're stupid'

The Transport Secretary was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Covid travel rules 'kind of back to good old days', Transport Secretary says

Katharine Birbalsingh insisted strict uniform codes are needed

Social mobility tsar: Pupils will bring knives to school if you don't enforce uniform code

The distraught caller was speaking to Nick Ferrari

'I can't afford my heating': Caller bursts into tears as cost of living crisis laid bare

Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng spoke to LBC this morning

'Less than half my office is back at work': Business Sec Kwasi Kwarteng reveals in WFH row

Rachel Reeves spoke to Nick Ferrari this morning

Shadow Chancellor: Tax North Sea gas firms to help struggling families

Exclusive
Lord Stuart Rose, chairman of Asda, has welcomed the return to the office.

'Hallelujah': New Asda Chairman Lord Rose hails WFH end and says 'forget about Covid'

Nick Ferrari hit out at the former Tory MP

Nick Ferrari: It is shameful that Christian Wakeford defected to Labour with no by-election
Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham said Gary Neville "brings life to politics".

'He brings life to politics': Andy Burnham welcomes Gary Neville to the Labour team

Exclusive
Andy Burnham has said he cannot see how the Prime Minister can survive the partygate scandal.

Isn’t it time to go Boris? Andy Burnham tells LBC ‘I don’t see how the PM can survive’

Call Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham | Watch LIVE from 9am

Call Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham | Watch Again

James Heappey has said he is giving the PM the benefit of the doubt.

Boris 'deserves the benefit of the doubt' over partygate scandal, minister insists

More Nick Ferrari

See more More Nick Ferrari

More evidence will emerge of Downing Street Christmas party, says former top cop

More evidence will emerge of Downing Street Christmas party, says former top cop
Sajid Javid said he was "upset" by the leaked video.

Health Sec: I was 'upset' by clip of aides joking, but I'm assured there was no party
'Game over': LBC listeners pile in on PM over No10 Christmas party footage

'Game over': LBC listeners pile in on PM over No10 Christmas party footage
Dominic Raab denied prioritising animals over humans in Afghanistan.

‘That’s just simply not right’: Raab denies prioritising Pen Farthing pets over refugees
Mr Malthouse denied the breach of Covid regulations.

'No regulations broken' over Downing Street party Covid claims, Malthouse tells LBC
The Met Commissioner said it “pains me horribly” when she thinks of the teenagers killed by knife crime

Knife crime 'a stain on our city' says Met chief as deaths near 5 year high

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

Political commentator tears into Boris Johnson

'He's so deeply insulted my family': Political commentator tears into Boris Johnson

13 hours ago

A criminal barrister has said the Met's investigation could work in the PM's favour

Met police investigation is a 'godsend' for Boris Johnson, says criminal barrister

1 day ago

Cross Question with Iain Dale 25/01 | Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 25/01 | Watch again

1 day ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Barry Cryer's career spanned seven decades

Tributes paid to comedy legend Barry Cryer who dies aged 86

The UK is mulling over sending more troops eastwards as the threat of a Russian invasion looms

UK in 'advanced' talks over sending hundreds of troops east as Russian invasion threat looms
A man arrested for the Maida Vale murder has broken his silence

Hero driver accused of murder reveals how he tried to save Maida Vale stabbing victim
Limits on care home visitors scrapped

Families' relief as limits on care home visits scrapped from next week
600 candles in the shape of the Star of David, in memory of Jewish people murdered in Holocaust

Holocaust Memorial Day 2022: UK remembers victims of genocide
Rail commuters are being offered a range of rewards for using trains

Free bacon butties offered to commuters in a bid to boost rail passenger numbers
Boris Johnson's denied intervening to get Nowzad's animals out of Afghanistan

PM personally ordered evacuation of Pen Farthing's animals from Kabul, email claims
Thérèse Coffey defended the Universal Credit 'back to work' push

'Britain needs to get back to work': Minister defends Universal Credit crackdown
England has moved to Plan A

End of face mask rules and vaccine passports as England moves to Covid plan A
The hostage situation took place at a Texas synagogue

Texas man charged with selling gun to British synagogue hostage-taker