Furious Nick Ferrari reacts to the extraordinary 'Colston four' verdict

6 January 2022, 07:38

EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

After four people were cleared of criminal damage after a statue of slave trader Edward Colston was pulled down in Bristol, a furious Nick Ferrari reacted on his LBC breakfast show.

The bronze memorial was toppled during a Black Lives Matter protest in June 2020 before it was rolled into the harbour.

The defendants admitted their involvement, but claimed the monument was a hate crime against the people of the city.

Branding it an "extraordinary verdict" Nick asked what the public would make of the decision.

Nick said while it might not be a license to tear down statues, he wanted to know what it said for law and order.

"The alleged vandals defaced, toppled, dragged a statue through Bristol and threw it into the drink in Bristol Harbour were cleared, this is the most extraordinary decision."

"What does it say of law and order?"

"Some people don't like Winston Churchill, they see him as a terrorist or a racist, well if you apply this, and as long as you're doing it for supposedly valid reasons, you're trying to re-write history, you're trying to expose Britain's sordid and tawdry past.

"Let's all go down to Parliament Square, let's paint that statue of Winston Churchill, let's topple it, let's dance on it and drag it down to the Thames and just throw his statue into the river.

"Because all we're doing is putting right a wrong."

Watch the whole emotive monologue in the video at the top of the page.

