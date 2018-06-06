Corbyn Is Bailing Out The PM, It's Unforgivable, Says Angry Labour MP

Labour MP Chris Leslie accused Jeremy Corbyn of bailing out the Prime Minister over Brexit.

The Labour leader's front bench team is now proposing full access to the EU's "internal market" as an amendment to the legislation which returns to the Commons next week.

That's instead of backing the Lords' amendment, which recommends membership of the EEA - the European Economic Area.

Conservative rebels were likely to vote for that Lords' amendment, but won't back a Corbyn bill - and Mr Leslie said Theresa May would be breathing a huge sign of relief over the Labour move.

Chris Leslie had strong words for Jeremy Corbyn. Picture: LBC / PA

He told LBC: "This bill has been going between the Commons and the Lords. The House of Lords all came together and passed something which said let's participate in the European Economic Area Single Market. That's not staying in the EU, that is very clearly salvaging the best bits we can possibly get. It's a model that the EU recognise.

"Crucially, there are moderate rebel Conservatives who are saying they are prepared to break the whip from Theresa May and vote for that.

"What is the most upsetting thing for me is that the Labour front bench, rather than grasp that golden opportunity, perhaps a once in a generation opportunity, to change the government's objective and keep those aspects of the Single Market, they're suggesting they will abstain on it.

"This effectively will be supporting the Prime Minister, who'll breath a great big sigh of relief.

"This is bailing out Theresa May when she's facing a rebellion from her own side on the Single Market. I don't believe that's what Labour should be in the business of doing.

"I think that's unforgivable."