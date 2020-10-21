'It's not very hospitable' - Council officials enforcement of Covid rules puts off punters

21 October 2020, 08:38

EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

One publican has revealed to LBC council officials have been in his bars checking people against the electoral roll as a bid to enforce the rules.

Amid the conversation over a letter from the Metropolitan Police to publicans advising them to ask customers for photo ID as well as details of names and addresses LBC's Nick Ferrari spoke to Mark Davies from Hawthorn Leisure.

The boss of the pub group told Nick that at the moment the current rules do not require people to have photo ID.

However, Nick pointed out in London the Met Police has written to pub owners suggesting this should be a requirement.

Mr Davies said his publicans are "trained to do hospitality, they're not trained police officers or Government officials."

Shockingly he then revealed that in some of his pubs' council officials have been going to extreme lengths to ensure the coronavirus restrictions are being obeyed.

"We've had people going into our pubs in the last few days with an electoral roll asking for proof of address, this doesn't feel like a hospitable environment and it's creating animosity."

The letter from Scotland Yard said: "Premises should take steps to satisfy themselves that the group (maximum six people) is only from one household or part of a support bubble. This could include requesting photographic identification with names and addresses."

Emma McClarkin, of the British Beer & Pub Association, told the Daily Mail: "Expecting pubs to demand all customers produce photographic identification with names and addresses would be fundamentally inappropriate and completely unacceptable."

More Nick Ferrari

See more More Nick Ferrari

Nick held up a copy of the paper as he questioned the Minister

Nick Ferrari presses Government Minister over police telling publicans to ask for photo ID
Nick Ferrari reacted to the caller's suggestion

'You can't run a city by getting the mayor to ask Manchester United for a few quid!'
Former Chief Scientist: Hospitals will be 'overwhelmed' if Covid trend continues

Former Chief Scientist: Hospitals will be 'overwhelmed' if Covid trend continues
Smart motorways have led to safety concerns but highways bosses insist they are an effective way of boosting capacity

'Smart motorways kill' widow of man killed on on road with no hard-shoulder tells LBC
Adrian was diagnosed with stage 4 Bowel cancer in July 2018 age 44

'It's terminal again' - Cancer patient says after lifesaving operation was cancelled due to Covid
Ending furlough will cause 'significant redundancies', warns ex-Sainsbury's chief

Ending furlough will cause 'significant redundancies', warns ex-Sainsbury's chief

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

'Is Andy Burnham going to take responsibility for further deaths in Manchester?'

'Is Andy Burnham going to take responsibility for further deaths in Manchester?'

4 days ago

Senior Tory MP vows to speak out against Tier 3 lockdown in Manchester

Senior Tory MP vows to speak out against Tier 3 lockdown in Manchester

5 days ago

Iain Dale challenges Shadow Chancellor over Labour's calls for lockdown

Iain Dale challenges Shadow Chancellor over Labour's calls for lockdown

6 days ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Gyms in the Liverpool region can reopen under Tier 3

Gyms allowed to reopen in Liverpool region

Robert Jenrick accused Sadiq Khan of 'bankrupting' London

Mayor accused of 'bankrupting' capital as Londoners face TfL hikes
Sheffield will be under Tier 3 restrictions from Saturday

South Yorkshire to enter Tier 3 restrictions from Saturday

Police on patrol in Soho in London

'No requirement' to show photo ID in pubs and restaurants despite Met police letter
Sheffield could be placed under Tier 3 restrictions

Coronavirus LIVE: South Yorkshire to enter 'very high' covid alert level after £41m deal
Jonathan Van-Tam spoke alongside the Prime Minister at a Downing Street press conference

Jonathan Van-Tam: National circuit breaker is not needed

Weather warnings are in place

Storm Barbara: Weather warnings in place for gale force winds and rain
The House of Lords has slapped down parts of the controversial UK Internal Market Bill

Government suffers major defeat in House of Lords over Brexit bill
James took a look at what the conversation may have gone like

James O'Brien takes a look at Boris Johnson's ministerial "team sheet"
Labour Leader Sir Keir Starmer wants to force a Commons vote on Covid restriction support

Labour to force Commons vote on Tier 3 restrictions funding tomorrow