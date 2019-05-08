"My Cousin Was Killed By An 11-Year-Old": Why Criminal Age Must NOT Change

8 May 2019, 13:54

Kimberley Cassels was just four when her three-year-old cousin Jamie was killed by an 11-year-old boy. She told LBC why the age of criminal responsibility must not be raised.

MSPs in Scotland have backed a bill that will increase the age of criminal responsibility from eight to 12.

Some campaigners have already called for the Scottish government to raise it further to either 14 or 16.

But Kimberley, whose cousin Jamie Campbell was killed by 11-year-old Richard Keith in 1990, said the decision was a slap in the face.

Jamie Campbell, who was killed by an 11-year-old
Jamie Campbell, who was killed by an 11-year-old. Picture: Mirrorpix

Nick asked if she felt 11-year-olds knew what they were doing with regards to criminal acts and Kimberley insisted: "Absolutely, I really do.

"I think that Scotland should put the age of responsibility at 10, the same as England and Wales, because of the Bulger case as well.

"It should never surpass the age of Scotland's young killer. There's precedents there, why surpass that age? There's no reason to do that.

"They are talking about upholding children's rights. But whose rights are more important, the victim or the perpetrator?

"The Scottish Children's Minister said yesterday that no longer will a child under 12 be held responsible or carry a criminal record and I thought what a slap in the face to me and my family.

"My family are absolutely deflated. It's so disrespectful."

Comments

Loading...

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

Iain Dale questioned Sian Berry on the Green Party's defence policy

Green Party Leader Can't Say How Much They'd Spend On Defence

8 hours ago

Iain Dale blasted Mike Gapes MP over allegation about the funding of The Brexit Party

Change UK MP Taken To Task Over “Outrageous” Brexit Party Funding Allegations

9 hours ago

Lord Adonis was answering questions from the public on Iain Dale on Sunday.

Iain Dale Questions Lord Adonis On His Brexit U-Turn

3 days ago

LBC Latest

NHS launches prescription bikes to tackle heart disease

Armed police guard the crime scene in the aftermath of the attacks on London Bridge and Borough Market.

London Bridge Attack Inquest: Armed Police "Put Themselves In Harm's Way"
James O'Brien was left with his head in his hands

Foreign Entrepreneur Rejected By Home Office Because He Thinks Brexit UK Is Stable
Shelagh vs Kevin: Who do you agree with?

Shelagh Fogarty Vs Kevin Maguire On The Royals: Who Do You Agree With?

Pompeo: Corbyn 'support' for Venezuelan regime 'disgusting'

Copeland was given a suspended sentence on Wednesday.

Alcoholic Pilot Sentenced To Six Month Suspended Sentence