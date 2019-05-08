"My Cousin Was Killed By An 11-Year-Old": Why Criminal Age Must NOT Change

Kimberley Cassels was just four when her three-year-old cousin Jamie was killed by an 11-year-old boy. She told LBC why the age of criminal responsibility must not be raised.

MSPs in Scotland have backed a bill that will increase the age of criminal responsibility from eight to 12.

Some campaigners have already called for the Scottish government to raise it further to either 14 or 16.

But Kimberley, whose cousin Jamie Campbell was killed by 11-year-old Richard Keith in 1990, said the decision was a slap in the face.

Jamie Campbell, who was killed by an 11-year-old. Picture: Mirrorpix

Nick asked if she felt 11-year-olds knew what they were doing with regards to criminal acts and Kimberley insisted: "Absolutely, I really do.

"I think that Scotland should put the age of responsibility at 10, the same as England and Wales, because of the Bulger case as well.

"It should never surpass the age of Scotland's young killer. There's precedents there, why surpass that age? There's no reason to do that.

"They are talking about upholding children's rights. But whose rights are more important, the victim or the perpetrator?

"The Scottish Children's Minister said yesterday that no longer will a child under 12 be held responsible or carry a criminal record and I thought what a slap in the face to me and my family.

"My family are absolutely deflated. It's so disrespectful."