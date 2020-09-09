Darroch brands breaking international law over Brexit divorce deal 'extraordinary'

9 September 2020, 16:13

When LBC asked the former British ambassador to the United States his views on the Conservative admission they may have broken the law on the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement he replied it was "extraordinary".

Lord Darroch said the "confession from the Conservative Government yesterday that they appear to have broken the law" was "extraordinary" when asked by Nick Ferrari.

He told LBC he had "never heard anything like it before", even during his time in the foreign service or while he worked in Downing Street.

Revealing when he was in his previous role "legal advisers" who would "check every piece of advice" given to ministers to ensure it was "in line with international and national law."

He said he had never heard of a Government minister saying, as Brandon Lewis did yesterday that the UK would "breach international law".

On Tuesday Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis said UK proposals linked to the Withdrawal Agreement will "break international law in a very specific and limited way".

"If we're going to do that why would anyone in the future want to sign an international agreement with us?" He pondered.

