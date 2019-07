David Gauke: Why I'm Quitting Before Boris Johnson Takes Over

The Justice Minister has told LBC he is resigning before Boris Johnson takes over as he could not back a "humiliating" no-deal Brexit.

David Gauke said he would hand a letter of resignation to Theresa May shortly after her final Prime Minister's Questions session tomorrow.

Speaking to Nick Ferrari, he said he simply couldn't back Mr Johnson's policy of pursuing a no-deal Brexit.

David Gauke arrives at Downing Street. Picture: PA

More to follow...