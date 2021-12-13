David Lammy: Boris Johnson's credibility is shot! He needs to explain himself

By EJ Ward

Labour MP David Lammy has called on Boris Johnson to come to Parliament and "explain himself" amid further claims of Downing Street Christmas parties.

Boris Johnson is facing calls to answer allegations he broke Covid rules as reports suggested his attendance at a No 10 staff quiz could be included in an investigation into Downing Street party claims.

Mr Lammy hit out at the Prime Minister telling LBC's Nick Ferrari that Boris Johnson's credibility was "shot."

"There are questions to answer, he's got to come to the House and explain himself."

The Labour MP wants the Prime Minister to answer question about whether he and staff partied and socialised while coronavirus restrictions were imposed on the public.

"Why is there one rule for Boris Johnson and one for the rest of us?" Mr Lammy asked.

Downing Street has confirmed Mr Johnson "briefly" attended the "virtual" quiz at the tail end of last year.

An image published by the Sunday Mirror shows the Prime Minister flanked by colleagues, one of whom is draped in tinsel and another wearing a Santa hat, in the No 10 library.

The newspaper quoted a source who claimed that many staff were huddled by computers in their Downing Street offices, conferring on questions and drinking alcohol while the quiz was taking place.

Tier 2 restrictions that London was under on December 15 stated that there could be no mixing of households indoors, apart from support bubbles, and a maximum of six people outside.

Official guidance set out that there should not be work lunches or parties "where that is a primarily social activity" and was not exempted for "work purposes".