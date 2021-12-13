'No guarantees': Health Sec refuses to rule out school closures in fight against Omicron

13 December 2021, 08:44

Sajid Javid could not say schools would not be closed again
Sajid Javid could not say schools would not be closed again. Picture: LBC/Alamy

By Daisy Stephens

Health Secretary Sajid Javid has refused to rule out closing schools to protect the country from a wave of cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Speaking to Nick Ferrari at Breakfast, Mr Javid said he 'didn't want to see' the closure of schools but said he was unable to give guarantees.

"I don't want to see that or any of these kinds of measures," he told LBC.

"I think I'd say this... if you're asking me for guarantees, I will just say - as the health secretary of course, I'm not the education secretary, as the health secretary - there are, when it comes to our fight against this pandemic, there are no guarantees.

"But what we do know that works is, in this case, a booster shot of a vaccine.

"This vaccine still is incredibly effective with a booster shot and that's why we're so focussed on it."

Mr Javid said the country had been "thrown off course" by the new variant, and said we needed to "get back on course and start winning with our vaccines again".

He said the NHS may need to postpone planned surgeries and non-urgent appointments in order to free up resources for the booster rollout, and said civil servants, military personnel and volunteers would be drafted in to help.

"We are in another race against the virus," he said.

"We must get more booster jabs out there without delay... they were important before, but they have never, ever been so important.

"This is our best way of dealing with this new variant, and please do come forward to protect yourselves, to protect your loved ones and your community."

The Labour MP was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

David Lammy: Boris Johnson's credibility is shot! He needs to explain himself

The JCVI member was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

'Omicron will get through the UK population pretty quickly' JCVI member warns

'Are you able to say that Boris Johnson will be in post this time next year?'

'Are you able to say that Boris Johnson will be in post this time next year?'

Nick Ferrari was quizzing the Health Secretary

'Last week you told me there was no party!' Nick Ferrari grills Sajid Javid

More evidence will emerge of Downing Street Christmas party, says former top cop

More evidence will emerge of Downing Street Christmas party, says former top cop

Sajid Javid said he was "upset" by the leaked video.

Health Sec: I was 'upset' by clip of aides joking, but I'm assured there was no party

'Game over': LBC listeners pile in on PM over No10 Christmas party footage

'Game over': LBC listeners pile in on PM over No10 Christmas party footage

Dominic Raab denied prioritising animals over humans in Afghanistan.

‘That’s just simply not right’: Raab denies prioritising Pen Farthing pets over refugees

Exclusive
Mr Malthouse denied the breach of Covid regulations.

'No regulations broken' over Downing Street party Covid claims, Malthouse tells LBC

The Met Commissioner said it “pains me horribly” when she thinks of the teenagers killed by knife crime

Knife crime 'a stain on our city' says Met chief as deaths near 5 year high

Exclusive
Dame Cressida Dick spoke to Nick Ferrari on Call the Commissioner at Breakfast.

Met chief 'doesn't accept' failure as poll reveals only half of Londoners trust the force

Call the Commissioner watch again

Call the Commissioner | Watch Again

The Science Minister was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

'Government not trying to tell public who they should kiss or where', minister says

Wes Streeting teased Sajid Javid about when he will get booster jab

Wes Streeting 'can't jump the queue' for Covid booster, Sajid Javid jokes

The Health Secretary was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Sajid Javid denies Boris Johnson broke Covid rules with No 10 Christmas party

Sajid Javid told Nick Ferrari at Breakfast people don't need to cancel Christmas plans.

'No need to change Christmas plans' despite Omicron fears, says Sajid Javid

'How extraordinary': Nick Ferrari reacts to Universal Credit photo-pose rules

'Dear god': Nick Ferrari reacts to Universal Credit photo-pose rules
The Business Secretary was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Kwasi Kwarteng says UK can be 'world leaders or laggards' in net zero quest
Kwasi Kwarteng has "categorically" ruled out bringing back lockdown restrictions

Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng: Another Covid lockdown is 'not going to happen'
The lawyer was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Dennis Hutchings death: Northern Ireland veteran's lawyer hits out at trial
The International Trade Secretary was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Cabinet member reveals online troll 'threatened to burn down my house with my kids inside'
Dominic Raab said it was "wrong" to use anonymous social media accounts to abuse MPs

Dominic Raab: It's wrong that people can post abuse anonymously online

