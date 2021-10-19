Dennis Hutchings death: Northern Ireland veteran's lawyer hits out at trial

By EJ Ward

After an army veteran died while on trial over a shooting during the Troubles in Northern Ireland, his lawyer has spoken to LBC's Nick Ferrari.

Dennis Hutchings, who was 80, was accused of the attempted murder of John Pat Cunningham in 1974.

His trial had been adjourned after he contracted Covid-19.

Philip Barden, Mr Hutchings's lawyer, told LBC he believe the veteran caught Covid because he was forced to travel to Northern Ireland to take part in the trial.

"Nobody cared about putting a man whose 80 years old, on trial in these circumstances," the lawyer said.

Mr Barden revealed that veteran had a "letter" saying he would not be prosecuted.

"That letter counted for nothing in Northern Ireland."

The former member of the Life Guards regiment, from Cawsand in Cornwall, had denied a count of attempted grievous bodily harm with intent.

Mr Cunningham, 27, was shot dead as he ran away from an Army patrol across a field near Benburb.

People who knew him said he had the mental age of a child and was known to have a deep fear of soldiers.