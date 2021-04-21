'How many times has Derek Chauvin done this when there was no video?'

By EJ Ward

"How many other black men have been subjected to this kind of treatment at the hands of Derek Chauvin when there was no video?" former LAPD sergeant asks.

After Derek Chauvin, 45, was convicted of murder and manslaughter after pinning George Floyd, 46, to the ground with his knee in Minneapolis last year, Nick Ferrari spoke to an expert.

Nick asked Retired LAPD Sergeant Cheryl Dorsey if something had gone wrong in the Minneapolis Police Department.

"Nineteen years service, twenty two complaints, which is four times the average of fellow officers," Nick said asking what went wrong.

Responding, Mrs Dorsey said the police department "has a problem on their hands" adding with that number of complaints she was "certain this is not the first time."

She said the question that needs to be answered is "how many other black men have been subjected to this kind of treatment at the hands of Derek Chauvin when there was no video?"

Chauvin was found guilty on all charges: second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

Mr Floyd, 46, died on May 25 after being arrested on suspicion of passing a counterfeit 20 dollar bill for a pack of cigarettes at a corner market. He panicked, pleaded that he was claustrophobic and struggled with police when they tried to put him in a squad car. They put him on the ground instead.



The centrepiece of the case was the bystander video of Mr Floyd gasping repeatedly, "I can't breathe" and onlookers yelling at Chauvin to stop as the officer pressed his knee on or close to Mr Floyd's neck for what authorities say was nine-and-a-half minutes.



Mr Floyd slowly went silent and limp.