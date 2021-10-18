Raab: Giving Southend city status would be 'fitting tribute' to slain MP Sir David Amess

By EJ Ward

Justice Secretary Dominic Raab said there seems to be a "certain inevitability" to Southend becoming a city after the murder of MP Sir David Amess, who long campaigned for the move.

Mr Raab told LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast: "It feels like a certain inevitability about this campaign.

"Let me respect the mechanism for deciding it but say that I think it will be a very fitting tribute if it should come to pass."

Read more: Boris Johnson to lead tributes to Sir David Amess in House of Commons

On Sunday the family of the slain MP urged the public to support Sir David's causes, including a campaign to make Southend-on-Sea a city and establish a memorial to the late entertainer Dame Vera Lynn.

The statement came shortly after dozens of mourners attended a special church service in memory of Sir David on Sunday evening.

Read more: 'Our hearts are shattered': Family of MP Sir David Amess release emotional tribute

Read more: Sir David Amess: MP says often 'nothing is done' when abuse reported to police

"David had recently joined a campaign to help raise funds for a memorial to Dame Vera Lynn. To him she epitomised the strength and courage of our nation. We would ask as many people as possible to support this and meet the target to complete the project.

"Closer to home, David was working hard for Southend to gain city status. In his memory, please show your support for this campaign.

