Hilarious Moment Education Minister Tries To Explain New GCSE Grades
23 August 2018, 09:47 | Updated: 23 August 2018, 11:28
This is the hilarious moment the Education Minister tried to explain the new GCSE grades by saying "8 is between 7 and 9".
Instead of being graded using the traditional letters, most GCSEs are now being graded by numbers, 9 down to 1.
Nick Gibb appeared on Nick Ferrari's LBC show to try to explain it to him - but it only ended up being more confusing than before!
He said: "A 9 is a new grade totally so that there is more distribution among the top marks. An 8 is the midway point between the 9 and the 7."
Nick laughed: "An 8 is the midway point between the 9 and the 7, yes I got that bit Minister!"
Trying to understand it, Ferrari said: "So B covers 5 and 6, but C only covers 4? This is like alegbra. Who devised this?"
Mr Gibb explained: "What you need to know is that 9 is the top,
Referring to the lower grades, Nick asked: "So 4 is a C, but 3 and 2 are D, E and F?"
Mr Gibb responded: "Correct, but it's more complicated than that" which left Nick in giggles.
Listeners were left in hysterics by the interview.
Schools minister on @LBC discussing the new GCSE numerical gradings. “8 is the mid point between 9 and 7” Simply stunning analysis.— pete (@petemedical) August 23, 2018
@LBC It's amazing what you learn on your programme; 8 is midway between 7 and 9.— Christopher Pugh (@c_h_pugh) August 23, 2018