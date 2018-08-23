Hilarious Moment Education Minister Tries To Explain New GCSE Grades

This is the hilarious moment the Education Minister tried to explain the new GCSE grades by saying "8 is between 7 and 9".

Instead of being graded using the traditional letters, most GCSEs are now being graded by numbers, 9 down to 1.

Nick Gibb appeared on Nick Ferrari's LBC show to try to explain it to him - but it only ended up being more confusing than before!

He said: "A 9 is a new grade totally so that there is more distribution among the top marks. An 8 is the midway point between the 9 and the 7."

Nick laughed: "An 8 is the midway point between the 9 and the 7, yes I got that bit Minister!"

Nick Ferrari was left baffled by Nick Gibb's explanation. Picture: LBC / PA

Trying to understand it, Ferrari said: "So B covers 5 and 6, but C only covers 4? This is like alegbra. Who devised this?"

Mr Gibb explained: "What you need to know is that 9 is the top,

Referring to the lower grades, Nick asked: "So 4 is a C, but 3 and 2 are D, E and F?"

Mr Gibb responded: "Correct, but it's more complicated than that" which left Nick in giggles.

Listeners were left in hysterics by the interview.

Schools minister on @LBC discussing the new GCSE numerical gradings. “8 is the mid point between 9 and 7” Simply stunning analysis. — pete (@petemedical) August 23, 2018