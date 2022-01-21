'I can't afford my heating.': Caller bursts into tears as cost of living crisis laid bare

By EJ Ward

This caller broke down as he explained the true impact of the cost of living crisis on ordinary Brits who are already struggling.

Dean from Abingdon called to speak to LBC 's Nick Ferrari amid a conversation on the energy bill crisis.

He revealed he is a 70-year-old disabled pensioner, on a fixed income of £14,800 a year.

Shockingly, he told Nick his gas and electricity bill has doubled already.

"I was paying £109 and now I'm paying £249, and I can't afford it."

On Friday it was reported millions of Brits could receive US-style cash payments from the Government to ease the burden of the soaring cost of living.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak is considering handing one-off sums of money to those struggling with soaring bills, in plans first reported by The Sun.

The paper reported that Mr Sunak had been locked in talks with Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng and a number of energy companies, to try and come up with ways to buffer the poorest families from the impacts of soaring energy prices.

With emotion in his voice, Dean said he did not know what he could do.

"The only thing for me to do is turn off all my heating," he said.

The distraught caller said he was now worried about going into debt.

"I'm going to go into debt, and then I'm going under because I won't have the money to pay the debt"

Sympathising with the caller, Nick said he couldn't turn off the heating as he'd freeze."

But, it wasn't just the cost of energy that was causing Dean's woes, he revealed he was struggling with the "sky-high" cost of food and even with the TV licence.

"I don't have a television anymore because I can't afford the license, so I had to get rid of my television so all I have is my radio and LBC."

"I'm so upset about what's going on now, all the years I've lived, and I'm disabled as well. And I just don't know what to do anymore."

Experts at the Social Market Foundation have backed the idea of a one-off payment of up to £500.

The economist suggested that those not paying higher tax rates should get a payment of £300, and those on benefits should get an additional £200 on top of that.

If implemented, the system would mimic a strategy employed in the US by then-President Donald Trump in the place of a furlough scheme.