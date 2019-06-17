Tory MP Tells Nick Ferrari: EU Won't Negotiate With Boris Johnson

A Conservative MP said Boris Johnson "made the same mistake" outgoing Prime Minister Theresa May made when she avoided a leadership debate.

Greg Hands told Nick Ferrari that it was a "mistake" for former Foreign Secretary to avoid Channel 4's leadership debate last night, as the remaining five candidates took questions from audience members.

"All of the lessons of the last general election when Theresa May didn't show up to the debate is that it's very damaging," he said.

"People expect to see at a debate all of the contenders."

Conservative Party leadership contender Boris Johnson did not attend the first TV debate. Picture: Getty

Mr Hands added that he thought contender Jeremy Hunt had "put it perfectly" when he commented on Mr Johnson's absence saying: "If you can't face your own Conservative colleagues, what hope for debating Brussels and the capitals of Europe?"

"I think it was a mistake of Boris not to come, he made the same mistake Theresa May made two years ago," Mr Hands said.

"I think the last people [the EU] are going to make a concession to is Boris, I think it's much more likely they'll make a concession to somebody who is constructive and has the right approach, like Jeremy Hunt."

But asked by Nick whether Mr Hunt could beat Mr Johnson in the contest, Mr Hands said: "I think he can, it is likely Boris will get into the last round, but I think it'll be a contest between Boris Johnson and Jeremy Hunt."

