Tory MP Tells Nick Ferrari: EU Won't Negotiate With Boris Johnson

17 June 2019, 09:31

A Conservative MP said Boris Johnson "made the same mistake" outgoing Prime Minister Theresa May made when she avoided a leadership debate.

Greg Hands told Nick Ferrari that it was a "mistake" for former Foreign Secretary to avoid Channel 4's leadership debate last night, as the remaining five candidates took questions from audience members.

"All of the lessons of the last general election when Theresa May didn't show up to the debate is that it's very damaging," he said.

"People expect to see at a debate all of the contenders."

Conservative Party leadership contender Boris Johnson did not attend the first TV debate
Conservative Party leadership contender Boris Johnson did not attend the first TV debate. Picture: Getty

Mr Hands added that he thought contender Jeremy Hunt had "put it perfectly" when he commented on Mr Johnson's absence saying: "If you can't face your own Conservative colleagues, what hope for debating Brussels and the capitals of Europe?"

"I think it was a mistake of Boris not to come, he made the same mistake Theresa May made two years ago," Mr Hands said.

"I think the last people [the EU] are going to make a concession to is Boris, I think it's much more likely they'll make a concession to somebody who is constructive and has the right approach, like Jeremy Hunt."

But asked by Nick whether Mr Hunt could beat Mr Johnson in the contest, Mr Hands said: "I think he can, it is likely Boris will get into the last round, but I think it'll be a contest between Boris Johnson and Jeremy Hunt."

Watch above.

Comments

Loading...

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

Sajid Javid answered LBC listeners questions.

Sajid Javid Tells LBC Of His Heartbreak Over The Grenfell Tower Fire

3 days ago

Sajid Javid the Home Secretary.

Iain Dale Interviews The Tory Leadership Candidates - Sajid Javid

3 days ago

Matt Hancock expects the TV Licence to be scrapped within 10 years

TV Licence Likely To Be Scrapped Within 10 Years, Says Matt Hancock

4 days ago

LBC Latest

James O'Brien

James O'Brien's Hilarious Row With Caller Who Backed Boris Johnson's Debate No-Show
Frank Skinner with James O'Brien

Full Disclosure With James O'Brien: Frank Skinner

Sadiq Khan attacks police cuts in London after four murders in four days
Rory Stewart

James O'Brien: Rory Stewart At Least Recognises Brexit Reality