Even The Ofsted Chief Can't Explain The New GCSE Grades

20 September 2018, 09:52 | Updated: 20 September 2018, 10:06

The chief inspector of schools got all confused as she tried to explain the new 1-9 GCSE grading system to Nick Ferrari.

For this summer's exams, pupils were graded from 9 down to 1, instead of the traditional A-E results.

Nick Ferrari struggled to understand it - but worryingly, even Anne Spielman, the head of Ofsted also got confused as she talked him through it.

Nick Ferrari with Anne Spielman in the LBC studio
Nick Ferrari with Anne Spielman in the LBC studio. Picture: LBC

As they discussed whether the new grades had been a success, Nick asked what a B-grade would be now. Ms Spielman said: "A B is a high five or a low six, roughly."

Nick then pointed out: "But we don't have highs or lows, do we? The pupil gets a 6 or a 5."

She tried again: "What was an A* or an A has been split into three grades. What was a B or a C has been split into three grades."

A confused Nick then asked: "Hang on, I thought it was a 6 or a 5. What's a 4 then?"

Ms Spielman responded: "4, 5, 6. A 4 covers the lower end of what was a C."

When Nick asked what a B was again, she said: "A B is a higher 4 or a lower 5.

"What was B is now spread across... so we've got 4, 5, 6 covering what was B & C.

"You're tying me in knots here, Nick."

It only got more and more confusing. Watch the hilarious exchange at the top of the page.

