Ex-Police Watchdog claims Casey Review is ‘the end of the Met Police or the beginning of a new beginning’

21 March 2023, 11:28

By Anna Fox

Zoe Billingham tells Nick Ferrari the ‘seisimic’ report has ‘shone a light into every corner of the met’.

Reflecting on the Casey Review which has condemned the Met Police for failing women and children, former Chair of the Police Remuneration Review Body Zoe Billingham said they were “unimaginable crimes”.

Speaking to Nick Ferrari following the release of the damning report, Ms Billingham said she was expecting it to be "excoriating," but she said the "breadth of homophobia and racism and the cultural problems" was "surprising".

READ MORE: "We're letting down London," Met chief admits - as he says he can’t rule out another serial rapist in the force

Barnoess Casey’s year-long review criticises systemic failures, painting a picture of a police force where rape cases were dropped because freezers containing evidence broke.

Ms Billingham believes the Met needs to “see this as either a report that signals the beginning of the end of the met or the beginning of a new beginning”.

READ MORE: Met Police is 'institutionally racist, sexist and homophobic - and must reform or face break-up', scathing report finds

Explaining to Nick how the Met can move forward, Ms Billingham said the force needs "new leadership" and "new cultural norms". She said it should be a priority to recruit people who have worked in neighbourhood policing and have worked with vulnerable individuals, rather then those enter the police "because they happen to be able to use a firearms".

Baroness Casey was assigned to look over the force’s culture and standards after Sarah Everard was abducted, raped and murdered by serving police officer Wayne Couzens. The 363-page report deems the force as institutionally racist, homophobic and misogynistic.

READ MORE: Multiple rape cases dropped by Met Police after evidence was lost because of faulty freezers, report finds

Elite Metropolitan Police Officer, David Carrick was convicted of a series of rapes, sexual offences and torture of women.

The report outlines how the leadership teams at the top of the Met Police have refused to accept the systemic failures within the force, failing to eliminate discriminatory behaviour and bullying.

Noting how the release of the report marks a day of “acceptance” within the force, Ms Billingham looked positively into the future of policing, stating: “I'm not fatalist, I do believe the new team will come in and will make this right - it won't happen overnight”.

Speaking to Nick earlier today, Met Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley told LBC this morning: “Step by step we will reform the policing of London, I hope Londoners will work with us on this mission”.

More Nick Ferrari

See more More Nick Ferrari

Nick and caller on Iraq war

Emotional former Tank Commander tells Nick Ferrari ‘I lost everything’ in Iraq ‘for what?’

Cressida Dick failings ahead of the Casey report

Ex-senior cop says Cressida Dick 'buried her head in the sand' over state of the Met Police

Russian pilot was "stupid" and "inept" says former RAF Officer John Nichols

Russian pilot that hit US drone was 'stupid' and 'inept' says former RAF officer

Nick Ferrari caller fumes at Plymouth tree felling

Appalled Nick Ferrari caller says 'bunch of little Hitlers' at Plymouth Council led the overnight felling of mature trees
Fundraiser tells Nick Ferrari Allison Johnson owes him £22,000 for money he raised following false claims of Eleanor Williams.

Mother of teen who lied about being raped by Asian gang has not returned £22,000 donated LBC told

Nick Ferrari and Rishi Sunak

'We’re dancing on pinheads' around China, says former chief of the UK's Special Forces

Exclusive
General Sir Peter Wall talks to Nick Ferrari

Former head of British Army says UK military is ‘hollowed’ out as the Ukraine War creates a ‘dilemma’

Shadow immigration minister on government's policy to tackle small boat crossings.

Sunak's migration policy is 'gimmicky headline chasing' says Shadow Immigration Minister

Archie Norman: "working people still have to go to work."

'Working people still have to turn up to work': Archie Norman gives his say on HS2 delays

The Foreign Secretary was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Gary Lineker needs to study the history books, Foreign Secretary says after football pundit's criticism of migrant plan

Nick Ferrari

'Does supporting Suella make me a Nazi?’, asks Jewish Tory member 'deeply’ offended by Lineker comments

Nick Ferrari disagrees with caller over Lineker migration bill comments.

Nick Ferrari brands caller 'wrong' after they agree with Gary Lineker's view on the government's new migration policy

NICK AD=BD AUS EX FOREIGIN MINISTER

Ex-Australian Foreign Minister advises Rishi Sunak to 'stick at' Migrant Bill to stop small boats

Listener says public are 'in danger' from migrants to Nick ferrari

Brits are 'in danger' one caller tells Nick Ferrari due to 'thousands of undocumented men' entering the UK

Nick Ferrari talks to caller who says migrants should work on farms

‘Some people just want to be safe’: Nick Ferrari reacts to caller who says migrants should work on farms

Exclusive
Sir Keir Starmer took questions over Sue Gray's appointment this morning

'Nothing improper at all': Sir Keir Starmer refuses ten times to say when he first approached Sue Gray over job

More Nick Ferrari

See more More Nick Ferrari

Police officer ‘embarrassed’ after M25 Just Stop Oil protesters given drinking water and suntan lotion

Police officer ‘embarrassed’ after M25 Just Stop Oil protesters given drinking water and suntan lotion
'You will agree to dental checks': How the asylum system would run under Nick Ferrari as Home Sec

'You will agree to dental checks': How the asylum system would run under Nick Ferrari as Home Sec
Henry Riley

Nick Ferrari challenges LBC reporter to dodge ULEZ charges

‘He’s absolutely ruined my business!’: Irate caller says Sadiq Khan’s ULEZ expansion has cost Labour the next election

‘He’s absolutely ruined my business!’: Irate caller says Sadiq Khan’s ULEZ expansion has cost Labour the next election
Tory MP Chris Philp calls out Sadiq Khan over ULEZ

Home Office Minister Chris Philp calls out Sadiq Khan for planned ULEZ expansion

Boris Johnson is ‘a populist loose cannon’ after meeting Zelenskyy, says former British Army chief

Boris Johnson is ‘a populist loose cannon’ after meeting Zelenskyy, says former Army chief

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding

Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong

Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

Iain Dale

Cross Question 15/03 | Watch again

5 days ago

'Why can't we hear about the govt being world-beating on childcare?' asks journalist Jonathan Lis

'Why can't we hear about the govt being world-beating on childcare?' asks journalist Jonathan Lis

6 days ago

Iain Dale 14/03/23

Cross Question 14/03 | Watch again

6 days ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Billy Connelly's second series of 'Billy Connelly Does...' airs next week.

Billy Connolly reveals he was "preyed upon" during hellish childhood

Baroness Casey spoke to LBC about her report

Met needs to 'woman up' and stop being in denial about who's to blame for its problems, Baroness Casey tells LBC
Casey report - damning claims laid bare in report show widespread misogyny, racism, homophobia and a regular abuse of power by Met officers.

Casey report: 10 damning claims against Met include bacon hidden in Muslim officer's boots and 'sex obsessed' officers
Paul Grant, who played an unnamed Ewok in Star Wars, died last week aged 56.

"I need to stop doing this": Star Wars actor Paul Grant opens up on drink and drug battle in final interview
Boris Johnson has admitted to misleading the House of Commons, but not "intentionally" or "recklessly"

Read it in full: Boris Johnson's Partygate defence revealed

Fiona Beale left B&Q with ten bags of compost and stones.

CCTV shows primary school teacher buy compost in B&Q days after stabbing boyfriend

Russia's Defence Ministry said it detected 'two air targets' flying towards its air space

Tense footage shows Russian SU-35 fighter jet intercept two US nuclear bombers over Baltic Sea
Boris Johnson has admitted he misled Parliament

Boris Johnson accepts he misled Commons with ‘half-baked’ account on lockdown rules but says he acted ‘in good faith’
James O'Brien on the Met Police

Ex-Met Officer tells James O'Brien: ‘you give up trying to fight’

Sir Mark Rowley said he couldn't rule out another David Carrick in the force

"We're letting down London," Met chief admits - as he says he can’t rule out another serial rapist in the force