Ex-Taliban Captive Says Isis Schoolgirl SHOULD Be Allowed Back

A journalist who was held captive by the Taliban in Afghanistan says Jihadi schoolgirl Shamima Begum should be allowed back to Britain.

Yvonne Ridley was held hostage while working undercover as a reporter immediately after the 9/11 attacks.

“We cannot treat the world as a dumping ground for our problems,” Ms Ridley told Nick Ferrari on Friday.

It follows a warning from the Home Secretary that he “will not hesitate” to block the return of Begum.

Yvonne Ridley told Nick Ferrari the Isis schoolgirl should be allowed back. Picture: LBC

The 19-year-old, who is now pregnant, ran away to Syria four years ago.

Sajid Javid said young Isis brides who travel abroad are “full of hate for our country”.

But, Ms Ridley argued: “She was radicalised and groomed as a child, she has been out in a war zone for four years.

“She’s been brutalised… She should be brought home, she is a British citizen.

“I know that some of your listeners would say these people shouldn’t be allowed back in but we cannot treat the world as a dumping ground for our problems.

“We’ve got a great legal system here where if they’ve committed any crimes, put them through the courts.”