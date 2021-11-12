Father 'at his wit's end' after one-year-old son's fourth A&E visit in three months

By Amelia Isaacs

Nick Ferrari heard from a father who has taken his one-year-old son to A&E four times in three months.

This caller told LBC he was "at his wit's end" after his son's fourth trip to A&E in just three months. He also said his son has seen the GP seven times.

The father shared his frustration as he claimed his son's three-month-long illness was branded “just a cough” as it had been "every other time before".

He said: "I'm just at my wit's end, Nick. I don't know what to do. It's heartbreaking.

"Don't get me wrong, God forbid that there's anything sinister, obviously it's only a cough, but the breathing problems, it's causing both myself and the wife anxiety.

"It's just heartbreaking to see him because he's in pain when he coughs as well."

"If they say just carry on with asthma pumps, well, we've been doing that for the last three weeks and it has still not got any better. So I just don't know what to do, Nick. I'm just at my wit's end mate, to be honest."

Earlier in the day the father called Nick while he waited outside the hospital, around three hours after he and his wife arrived at A&E.

He said: “The problem that we've found is that whenever we took him [to the doctor] they've always said he's just a baby, he's going to nursery, he'll just get over it and they kick you out the door.

"He's had three sets of antibiotics. They've not worked.

"But whenever we've taken him in they've just tried to kind of palm us off."

