Father 'at his wit's end' after one-year-old son's fourth A&E visit in three months

12 November 2021, 16:28

By Amelia Isaacs

Nick Ferrari heard from a father who has taken his one-year-old son to A&E four times in three months.

This caller told LBC he was "at his wit's end" after his son's fourth trip to A&E in just three months. He also said his son has seen the GP seven times.

The father shared his frustration as he claimed his son's three-month-long illness was branded “just a cough” as it had been "every other time before".

He said: "I'm just at my wit's end, Nick. I don't know what to do. It's heartbreaking.

"Don't get me wrong, God forbid that there's anything sinister, obviously it's only a cough, but the breathing problems, it's causing both myself and the wife anxiety.

"It's just heartbreaking to see him because he's in pain when he coughs as well."

"If they say just carry on with asthma pumps, well, we've been doing that for the last three weeks and it has still not got any better. So I just don't know what to do, Nick. I'm just at my wit's end mate, to be honest."

Earlier in the day the father called Nick while he waited outside the hospital, around three hours after he and his wife arrived at A&E.

He said: “The problem that we've found is that whenever we took him [to the doctor] they've always said he's just a baby, he's going to nursery, he'll just get over it and they kick you out the door.

"He's had three sets of antibiotics. They've not worked.

"But whenever we've taken him in they've just tried to kind of palm us off."

Read more: NHS gets £248m tech funding as 'first step' to tackle record waiting list

More Nick Ferrari

See more More Nick Ferrari

The Business Minister was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Minister urges unjabbed care workers to 'reconsider' getting vaccinated

Paul Scully has said he thinks "its right" that MP's have second jobs

Business minister says 'paid advocacy needs to be stamped out'

The Health Secretary was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Javid: NHS staff who refuse vaccines could be moved to 'non-patient facing roles'

The JCVI member was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Mandatory Covid jabs for NHS staff 'blunt instrument', JCVI member says

The Labour MP was speaking to LBC after the PM was absent from a Commons debate

PM accused of 'running away' from scrutiny after dodging Tory sleaze debate

Sarah Jayne Dunn was dropped from Hollyoaks for joining OnlyFans

Hollyoaks' Sarah Jayne Dunn tells LBC move to OnlyFans was 'best decision I've ever made'

Nadhim Zahawi: 'The PM has always been clear that paid lobbying is wrong'

Nadhim Zahawi: 'The PM has always been clear that paid lobbying is wrong'

The Education Secretary conceded that mistakes were made

Zahawi concedes 'mistakes' were made in handling of Owen Paterson sleaze shambles

Kwasi Kwartenh

Kwasi Kwarteng: COP26 appears to be one of the more successful COPs

Nick repeatedly asked the Business Secretary about Boris Johnson's private jet

'You're dodging the question': Minister swerves grilling about PM's private jet five times

Nick Ferrari

'There's a problem at the Met when you have officers sharing photos of murdered sisters'

LBC callers share experience of 'death trap' smart motorways

LBC callers share experience of 'death trap' smart motorways

Nick Ferrari grills Environment Secretary George Eustice

'What have 25 COPs done before COP26? Clearly nothing'

Nick Ferrari takes aim at COP26 mascot Bonnie the Seal

Nick Ferrari takes aim at COP26 mascot Bonnie the Seal

Ed Miliband said COP26 should embarrass world leaders into action

Ed Miliband: COP26 needs to be a 'global embarrassment mechanism'

Caller declares personal 'trade war' on France

'I'm not giving Macron my money!' Caller declares a personal 'trade war' on France

More Nick Ferrari

See more More Nick Ferrari

A furious Nick Ferrari reacted to the spokesperson

'Don't lecture me!' Nick Ferrari tears a strip off M25 eco mob protester
Nick Ferrari challenges Insulate Britain's Liam Norton

'Everyone is aware of the crisis': Nick Ferrari clashes with an Insulate Britain supporter
Environment Secretary: Culling Geronimo the alpaca was the right decision

Environment Secretary: Culling Geronimo the alpaca was the right decision
Ex-cops blast police response to Insulate Britain protesters

Ex-cops blast police response to climate protesters who targeted M25
'If Nadine Dorries can go on I'm a Celebrity and be Culture Secretary, can I be head of Ofcom?'

'If Nadine Dorries can go on I'm a Celebrity and be Culture Secretary, can I head Ofcom?'
Health Secretary won't rule out vaccine passports for the pub

Sajid Javid doesn't rule out vaccine passports for the pub

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

Israeli ambassador takes aim at 'extremist' protesters after being rushed away from LSE

Israeli ambassador takes aim at 'extremist' protesters after being rushed away from LSE

1 day ago

Cross Question with Iain Dale 10/11

Cross Question with Iain Dale 10/11 | Watch again

2 days ago

Iain Dale says it has been a truly unedifying and disastrous week for the Conservative Party.

LBC Views: It comes to something when John Major and David Mellor lecture about sleaze

3 days ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Lorna Slater has said people should carry around their own 'fork and knife and spoon' to cut waste.

Carry knife and fork in your backpack for the climate, Scottish minister urges
A police officer intervened after the bus driver refused to let the girl board.

Driver refused to let desperate girl, 16, on last bus home due to health and safety
jj

Covid 'storm clouds' are gathering over Europe so get your vaccine booster, PM urges
British troops have been deployed to Poland amid tensions over migrants on the Belarus border

British troops deploy to Poland as migrant confrontation with Russia worsens
The family of Jack Lis has spoken out

Family of 10-year-old boy mauled to death by dog says life will 'never be the same'
David Henderson organised the flight that killed Argentinian striker Emiliano Sala

Businessman who organised flight that killed Emiliano Sala jailed
A draft Cop26 decision has been published

Draft COP26 plans water down targets to curb fossil fuels

Tiernan Darnton confessed to the murder of Mary Gregory in a game with two friends

'Truth or dare' murderer sentenced to life for killing 94-year-old step-grandmother
Climate protestors deflated the tyres of around 60 SUVs

Climate activists 'disarm' luxury cars in Glasgow by deflating their tyres as COP26 nears its end
The RNLI, as well as Border Force boats, brought around 1,000 people to the UK on Thursday

Brits 'have had enough' as record-breaking 1,200 migrants cross Channel in one day