Former Brexit Minister: Vote Of No Confidence In PM Coming Within Days

Former Brexit Minister David Jones has told LBC he expects a vote of no confidence in the Prime Minister within the next few days.

Sir Graham Brady, the powerful chairman of the 1922 committee, has asked for a meeting with Theresa May this morning, in which he is expected to tell her he has the required 48 letters of no confidence.

Speaking to Nick Ferrari, Mr Jones said he expected a vote very soon.

He said: "I believe that the Prime Minister needs to be replaced by someone who will deliver the sort of Brexit that the country voted for.

David Jones thinks Theresa May's days are numbered. Picture: PA / Getty

"I think it's fairly clear there's going to be a vote of confidence in the 1922 committee in the course of the next few days.

"It's very clear I think the 48 letters have now been sent to the chairman and therefore that's the process that will follow."

Mr Jones believes they need to put a Brexiteer in Downing Street to deliver the result of the referendum.

He added: "There are going to be a number of candidates. I think it's very clear that David Davis, Boris Johnson, potentially Dominic Raab will be standing from the Brexiteers and I think it's also very likely from what we're hearing from Sajid Javid and Jeremy Hunt that there will be a wider field.