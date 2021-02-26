Exclusive

Watch in full: Nick Ferrari interviews former MI6 boss Sir John Sawers

By EJ Ward

Watch in full: Nick Ferrari interviews former MI6 Chief Sir John Sawers during an exclusive and wide-ranging interview.

Speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari the former MI6 chief Sir John Sawers explained the impact of Covid on the intelligence services.



Setting out what some of the major threats to the UK are, the former spy explained state actors such as China and Russia could have a huge impact on the country.



He told Nick that social media outlets need to recognise their responsibilities so enemies of society can't use them to advance their interest.



Opening up on the ISIS bride, Sir John told LBC Shamima Begum should be brought back to the UK and 'face tough justice here' rather than 'languish in a camp in the desert'.

Watch the whole interesting and informative exchange in the video at the top of the page.