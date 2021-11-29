Watch in full: Nick Ferrari speaks to Ghislaine Maxwell's brother ahead of trial

By EJ Ward

Ahead of Ghislaine Maxwell's trial in New York, her brother spoke to LBC.

The sex trafficking trial of disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein's ex-girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell is set to begin in New York.

The British socialite denies recruiting teenagers who were not yet adults for Epstein to sexually abuse from 1994 to 2004.

Ahead of the trial, her brother Ian spoke to LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast.

During a wide-ranging interview, Mr Maxwell said he hopes his sister’s trial will help to clear Prince Andrew’s name after he was "cancelled" as a member of the Royal Family.

Maxwell, the daughter of late media mogul Robert Maxwell, has been in a US jail since her arrest in July last year.

Ghislaine Maxwell denies all charges.

Watch the whole interview in the video at the top of the page.