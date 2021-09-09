'Is Gavin Williamson racist or incompetent?' Nick Ferrari puts a minister on the spot

9 September 2021, 09:08 | Updated: 9 September 2021, 09:12

EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

This is the moment Nick Ferrari was accused of trying to "trap" a politician over a question about Gavin Williamson.

The Education Secretary said on Wednesday that he made a "genuine mistake" in an interview with the Evening Standard when he said he had met Mr Rashford online, when he meant Mr Itoje.

Both sportsmen are black, prompting accusations of racism, leading Nick Ferrari to grill Care Minister Helen Whately over the case.

Read more: Gavin Williamson admits 'mistake' after confusing Marcus Rashford for black rugby player

"Is he racist or incompetent?"

Stuttering slightly, the minister said she had "seen no more of this than what you have seen."

"What more do you need," Nick shot back. Pointing out Mr Williamson had "mixed up two prominent black English sportsmen."

Repeating his question, Nick again asked: "Is this through incompetence, or racism?"

"I don't know," was the minister's immediate answer.

She told Nick the Education Secretary had given an explanation already.

But, the minister said she "can't believe for a moment" that Mr Williamson is racist, "I think that's highly unlikely."

"So, it's incompetence then?" Nick shot back.

Refusing to answer, the minister said Nick was offering her a "false choice."

"You've given me a false choice, you're trying to put me into a trap to say whether it's one thing or the other."

She added: "I don't accept the choice that you've offered me there; what I'll say is Gavin has said what's happened, there's not a lot more I can say."

More Nick Ferrari

See more More Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari reacted to the news

Furious Nick Ferrari reacts to army of NHS bureaucrats on £200k a year
The care worker was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari [Stock Image]

National Insurance tax hike difference between 'petrol and meal' says care worker
Nick Ferrari challenged the minister over the pledge

'Where's the £350m a week for the NHS we were promised when we left the EU?'
The Vaccines Minister was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

'Only 25% of your staff are in?' Ferrari rips into Vaccines Minister
The Vaccines Minister was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Downing Street and ministers deny 'October firebreak lockdown' plans
Karim Mussilhy was speaking LBC's Nick Ferrari

'We haven't been consulted': Grenfell activist on plans to demolish tower

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

Cross Question with Iain Dale 09/09 | Watch LIVE from 8PM

Cross Question with Iain Dale 08/09 | Watch again

17 hours ago

Cross Question with Iain Dale 07/09 | Watch Live from 8PM

Cross Question with Iain Dale 07/09 | Watch again

1 day ago

Yasmin Alibhai-Brown wishes Angela Rayner was Labour Party leader

Yasmin Alibhai-Brown wishes Angela Rayner was Labour Party leader

2 days ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

The man was handed a suspended sentence for his comments about Saka (L), Rashford (C) and Sancho (R)

Football fan avoids jail after being racist online about black England players
Staff members are said to be holed up inside a safe room in the Morrisons at a petrol station on Hengrove Way, Bristol.

Bristol: Knifeman holds people hostage in petrol station as armed officers send in negotiator
HR advisor Steven Smith was sacked after complaining that he was not a "kid" and wanted more than three chicken nuggets for lunch.

Chicken nugget firing: HR advisor wins £5,000 payout after 3 nugget gripe
A consultation is being launched on plans to make the Covid vaccine mandatory for health and social care staff.

Compulsory Covid jabs for all frontline health staff being considered by the Government
The rebranding of the charity set up in honour of Sir Winston Churchill has been criticised

'Cancelled': Charity set up in Winston Churchill's honour overhauled in 'woke attack'
Priti Patel has authorised Border Force to block migrant boats crossing the English Channel

Priti Patel sanctions 'pushback tactics' to send migrant boats back to France
The kids used chalk to draw the traditional grid on the ground for game

Mother shocked after police called over chalk hopscotch grid 'vandalism'
An open letter has been written to the Prime Minister calling for the removal of Dame Cressida Dick.

Victims of police corruption call on PM to sack 'above the law' Cressida Dick
Tory MP tells LBC why he abstained on health and social care tax rise vote

Tory MP tells LBC why he abstained on health and social care tax rise vote
TfL has warned staff over Covid propaganda posters with razors hidden behind them

TfL issues warning over razors hidden behind anti-vax propaganda posters