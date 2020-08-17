The man who created GCSEs says results should be postponed to avoid A-level fiasco

17 August 2020, 07:46 | Updated: 17 August 2020, 07:50

By Adrian Sherling

Lord Baker has told LBC that GCSE results should be postponed in the aftermath of the A-level fiasco last week.

Thousands of A-level students saw their makes downgraded from their teacher's predictions, thanks to the controversial algorithm used by Ofqual to standardise A-level marks after exams were cancelled.

There is huge pressure on Education Secretary Gavin Williamson to follow the lead of Scotland and allow pupils to use their teacher-predicted grades.

One of Mr Williamson's predecessor's Lord Kenneth Baker, who created GCSEs, says the government need to act to avoid a repeat this week.

He said: "If you are in a hole, you should stop digging. The best solution is for Ofqual not to issue the results of GCSEs this week and postpone the announcement for a fortnight.

"That will let the government think very carefully about what the alternative should be."

Lord Baker told Nick Ferrari that GCSE results should be postponed
Lord Baker told Nick Ferrari that GCSE results should be postponed. Picture: LBC / PA

Lord Baker, who served as Education Secretary under Margaret Thatcher, said the issue has been hugely damaging for the Conservative Party.

He added: "Having been both Education Secretary and Conservative Party Chairman, I know that damage is being done to both the government and the party.

"To have a broad mathematical formula which reduces the qualifications of 40% of the students is a sheer and complete disaster.

"And what's more, it can't be explained why it's happened.

"It has affected the future careers of hundreds of thousands of A-level students. And if it's repeated this year in GCSE, then it will ride through more hundreds of thousands and possibly millions."

Hear his interview at the top of the page.

Comments

Loading...

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

Government make decisions on health, not Public Health England, says Lord Lansley

Government make decisions on health, not Public Health England, says Lord Lansley

20 hours ago

Iain Dale heard from a German girl who saw her A-level results downgraded

German girl sees German A-level result downgraded from A to C

2 days ago

Iain Dale

Schools Minister says students won't be charged to sit exams after A-levels fiasco

3 days ago

LBC Latest

Boris Johnson is coming under pressure from all sides amid the deepening A-Level crisis

PM under pressure amid A-Level crisis with calls to postpone GCSE results

After 200 years, this coal mine is closing - and it's England's last one

Ronnie O'Sullivan wins sixth World Snooker Championship in convincing fashion

The Crown: Elizabeth Debicki to play Princess Diana in final two series of Netflix drama