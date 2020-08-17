The man who created GCSEs says results should be postponed to avoid A-level fiasco

Lord Baker has told LBC that GCSE results should be postponed in the aftermath of the A-level fiasco last week.

Thousands of A-level students saw their makes downgraded from their teacher's predictions, thanks to the controversial algorithm used by Ofqual to standardise A-level marks after exams were cancelled.

There is huge pressure on Education Secretary Gavin Williamson to follow the lead of Scotland and allow pupils to use their teacher-predicted grades.

One of Mr Williamson's predecessor's Lord Kenneth Baker, who created GCSEs, says the government need to act to avoid a repeat this week.

He said: "If you are in a hole, you should stop digging. The best solution is for Ofqual not to issue the results of GCSEs this week and postpone the announcement for a fortnight.

"That will let the government think very carefully about what the alternative should be."

Lord Baker told Nick Ferrari that GCSE results should be postponed. Picture: LBC / PA

Lord Baker, who served as Education Secretary under Margaret Thatcher, said the issue has been hugely damaging for the Conservative Party.

He added: "Having been both Education Secretary and Conservative Party Chairman, I know that damage is being done to both the government and the party.

"To have a broad mathematical formula which reduces the qualifications of 40% of the students is a sheer and complete disaster.

"And what's more, it can't be explained why it's happened.

"It has affected the future careers of hundreds of thousands of A-level students. And if it's repeated this year in GCSE, then it will ride through more hundreds of thousands and possibly millions."

