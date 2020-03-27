Nick Ferrari hammers Harry and Meghan over their Los Angeles move

By Adrian Sherling

Nick Ferrari was shocked by Harry and Meghan's decision to move to Los Angeles at a time when the world is struggling with the coronavirus crisis.

The Sun has reported that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have moved from a rented home in Canada to start life in California. They claim the couple took a private flight from Vancouver to the US last week before the border between the two countries closed due to coronavirus.

Yesterday, it was announced that Meghan has been chosen to do the voiceover for a new film about elephants for Disney Nature.

Speaking on his LBC show, Nick said: "Your father has got coronavirus. I understand you can't go and see him, I get that.

"Your grandfather is 98 and has a number of health issues. Your grandmother is the monarch and is self-isolating.

"The whole country is joining together and applauding the NHS. Your brother is doing all he can and doing video messages. And you decide to go to Hollywood with your wife because she's got a voiceover job in a Disney movie.

Nick Ferrari was shocked by Harry and Meghan's decision to move to Los Angeles. Picture: LBC / PA

"And your self-imposed exile on luxurious Vancouver Island, Canada, is now over, but you've still got a house that you and I have paid for in Windsor.

"Harry, you were the darling of the nation. You've defended this country, you've faced danger, you've flown helicopters into combat. You were all about duty.

"Now, you've swapped duty to Disney, that's where you are. You are the Prince of Bel Air. Really?

"I wonder what your grandmother or your grandfather are thinking?"

Watch his full monologue at the top of the page.