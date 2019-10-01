How Close Are We To A Deal? A Trade Negotiator Explains

1 October 2019, 13:28 | Updated: 1 October 2019, 14:39

A former negotiator for the Department of International Trade told Nick Ferrari that there's no evidence to suggest we're close to reaching a Brexit deal.

David Henig, who is the UK Director at the European Centre for International Political Economy, told LBC that he's "not very optimistic" about a deal being reached soon.

Nick Ferrari asked about the possibility of an extension being blocked by an EU member state, ensuring that the UK would leave without a deal on October 31st.

Henig responded: "That's correct but I don't see any chance that the extension will be blocked because, ultimately, the member states will side with Ireland in preventing No Deal happening.

They certainly don't want to be blamed for No Deal."

How Close Are We To A Deal? A Brexit Expert Explains
How Close Are We To A Deal? A Brexit Expert Explains. Picture: PA

He added: "This all feels quite desperate on the part of the UK government. If they were confident that a deal would be reached, they wouldn't need an extension to be blocked.

I think they're just trying to push every button in the hope that one of them brings a result."

Henig then said: "There's no evidence we're seeing that we're close to a deal.

"I think it will become clear in about two weeks time whether all the talks have led towards a deal."

If, as Henig believes, an extension was offered - how long would it be?

He said: "We have no idea how long an extension would be ... three months, five months?"

He concluded that it is "possible a deal would be reached but I think it's unlikely?"

Comments

Loading...

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

Dominic Raab Tells LBC He Hopes Parliament Is Prorogued Again

Dominic Raab Tells LBC He Hopes Parliament Is Prorogued Again

23 hours ago

Death Needs To Be Discussed, Says Joan Bakewell After Show On Death Was Axed

Death Needs To Be Discussed, Says Joan Bakewell After Show On Death Was Axed

4 days ago

Cross Question With Iain Dale 25 September 2019

Cross Question with Iain Dale: Live From 8pm

5 days ago

LBC Latest

Caller Says Charlotte Edwardes Is Using Johnson Allegation To Her Advantage

Caller Says Charlotte Edwardes Is Using Johnson Allegation To Her Advantage
Caller Tells James O'Brien Why He Thinks UK Is 'Throwing Ireland Under The Bus'

Caller Tells James O'Brien Why He Thinks UK Is 'Throwing Ireland Under The Bus'
Sinn Féin MP: Johnson's Irish Border Approach Is Entirely Unacceptable

Sinn Féin MP: Johnson's Irish Border Approach Is Entirely Unacceptable
It's all good - dealing with the cold

Why Do We Get A Runny Nose In The Cold?